LEXINGTON — After a long, hard day of battling her heart out and leaving everything she had on the wrestling mats, junior Lady Laker Caitlyn Powers found herself standing on the podium at the second annual Kentucky State Female Wrestling Tournament. She was declared the 132-pound weight class runner-up.
Heading to the state tournament hosted at Tates Creak High School, Powers and her coach Chris McWherter had no idea what to expect.
“I knew she had the talent,” McWherter said. “I knew she had the hard work, but the with newness of girls wrestling across the state, we don’t really know the 15 other girls in the state to be on the lookout for. We don’t know who does what, who’s really good at what. It’s hard to know where you are.”
The only things the duo had to compare Powers to other female athletes were the two girls’ tournaments Powers had attended and the fact that the Lady Laker had been seeded sixth in the 19-man bracket (the largest bracket in the tournament).
At the first girls’ tournament Powers attended, she proved she could hang with the best when she beat the wrestler ranked fifth in Tennessee by pinfall. Then in Fort Campbell, Powers got a taste of the podium when she placed first.
“I knew we had put in the hard work,” McWherter said. “You get to the state tournament and a lot of it depends on how you’re feeling that day, mentally and physically, and how the brackets are built.The bracket was set up just right for us, and she took advantage of it. She made the most of it. It was good for her. I never doubted that she could make the finals. I was glad to see her put it all together for that one tournament on that one day.”
On Saturday, Powers competed against many new faces. All of the Kentucky competitors she had seen before were ranked below her and didn’t make it up the bracket to see Powers.
“The competition that I faced was a lot more difficult than I’ve wrestled against girls in the past,” Powers said.
Since the state competition last year, Powers has moved down two weight classes, so while she has more strength than her opponents, she still had to up her technique.
“My competition this year was tougher, technically,” Powers said. “They were coming up in weight and I was coming down. So I was stronger than they were but I still had to work and be more technical than them to win. We all wrestle against guys so we’re conditioned to fight as hard as we can to win.”
Powers’ first match of the day was against tournament’s fifth seed from Perry County Central
“She went out and did what Caitlyn does and has done all season long,” McWherter said. “She took the girl down, turned her to her back, and pinned her.”
That wasn’t the only upset Powers caused last weekend. Her next opponent was the number three seed from Boone County.
“We started that match very aggressive on our feet,” McWherter said. “We made a technical mistake and we got taken down and got rode out the remainder of the first period.”
Heading into the second period, Powers was down 2-0, but she rallied back in the second round and took the lead 3-2.
In the third period, Powers hit her stride and cruised into the semifinals with a 12-4 win.
In the semifinals, Powers was up against the second-ranked female wrestler in the state from Woodford County.
“It was a very tight match, a very fiercely fought match,” McWherter said.
Powers came in hot and got the first take down, but her opponent reversed. It was 2-2.
In the second, Powers allowed a takedown and was trailing 4-2. Then she had a reversal of her own and tied it back up at 4-4.
Headed into the third round, she opted for bottom starting positions, hoping for a reversal — she needed the points. The decision reaped benefits for Powers in the last twenty seconds. She scooped the head of her opponent to secure a two-point reversal and a ticket to the championship match.
There, Powers was up against the top seed: Addison Messerly, a returning state champion.
Messerly comes from a wrestling family. Her twin sister just won the World Championship over the summer in Hungary.
“That shows you the pedigree that that family has,” McWherter said. “Compared to everybody else in the tournament, we wrestled that girl longer than anybody else did. Going into the tournament, we were a six seed. We beat the three seed and the two seed to make the finals so it was a good run for Caitlyn. Last year, she was in the fifth and sixth place match so that shows you the growth that she’s had.”
Powers just could not come out with the win, but she was still pleased with her second-place finish. It is a major improvement from fifth last year.
“I wasn’t expecting to place second specifically, but I was expecting to do better than I did last year, even with more girls entered into the tournament,” Powers said. “It shows how much I’ve been working throughout the season and how hard I’ve put all my blood, sweat, tears into this season. It was not an easy season at all.”
Powers wasn’t the only Lady Laker present at the state meet. Her teammate, eighth-greater Jasmine Hornbuckle, went 1-2 on the day and placed fourth in the 285 pound weight class. Hornbuckle was the smallest competitor in her class, weighing in at 225.
“With Jasmine, we’ve got four more years. A lot of the things that I would like her to do are learning the fundamentals, perfecting the fundamentals, and growing strength,” McWherter said. “For Caitlyn, we would like to add strength. She does a lot of things on technique, but she doesn’t have much weight-room strength yet. That’s something that she and I have talked about trying to add to her tools for next year.”
McWherter would like to see Powers use this summer to prep for college and make herself known.
“There are so many programs that are starting at the collegiate level. Caitlyn being a junior coming into her senior year, if she wants to go wrestle collegiately, she can spend quite a bit of time over the summer prepping for that and making her name known. There’s no doubt in my mind that she can do that and pick up some scholarship money doing so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.