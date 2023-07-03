Calipari leaves door open to add another player for 2023-24 season

John Calipari offers a smile after answering a question during the NCAA Tournament.

 Kentucky Today / Keith Taylor

LEXINGTON – (TNS) Does John Calipari still have another addition to make to his team for the 2023-24 season?

The Kentucky men’s basketball roster has ballooned in numbers over the past few weeks, going from seven scholarship players to 11 with a couple of high school commitments (Jordan Burks and Joey Hart), a high-profile return (Antonio Reeves), and a much-needed transfer (Tre Mitchell).