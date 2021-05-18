MURRAY—The Calloway County High School track and field team hosted the Area 1 Championship on Saturday, May 15. Sixteen teams from across western Kentucky descended upon Jack D. Rose Stadium including Murray High and Calloway County. The Calloway County girls team finished in third place with Murray High finishing right behind them in fourth place. In boys’ action, Calloway County placed fourth while Murray High finished in fifth.
The Murray High boys had several strong performances in the field events. The Tigers’ Sebastian Lawrence set a school record in the discus to finish in third place. Lawrence also holds the school record in the shot put and finished as the runner-up at the Area 1 Championship in that event. Rowdy Sokolowski and Cameron Youngblood came in first and second, respectively, in the pole vault for Murray High. Other top finishers in the field events for Murray High were Keaton McCoy - 6th in the high jump, and Gaige Jacobs - 4th in the discus 6th in the shot put.
Luke Cross turned in the top placement for the Murray High boys on the track as he placed fourth in the 3200-meter run. Other top finishers for the Tigers were Xavier Biggers - 5th in the 200-meter sprint and 10th in the 100-meter sprint; Ashkahn Nabavi - 10th in the 110-meter hurdles; Cross - 12th in the 1600-meter run; Caleb Cauley - 16th in the 400-meter sprint; Nicolas Mitchum - 17th in the 800-meter run; and Kainoa Olive 14th in the 300-meter hurdles. Murray High finished sixth in the 4x100-meter and the 4x200-meter relays to secure the remaining points for the Tigers.
Trystan Wright won the 110-meter hurdles for the only first-place performance by a Calloway County boy. Aaron Fennel finished 2nd in the 400, while Daniel Puckett was the runner-up in the 3200. Other individual athletes scoring points for Calloway County were Landon McCartney - 3rd in the 800 and 4th in the 1600; Wright - 2nd in the 300 hurdles; Tate Weatherly - 6th place in the 110 hurdles and 7th in the 300 hurdles; Aaron Fennel - 4th in the 100; Cohen McCartney - 6th in the 300; and Timarian Bledsoe - 13th in the 200.
In the field events, Luke Johnson finished 7th in the shot put and Justin Morgan placed 7th in the pole vault to give the Lakers their only field points. Other top field events finishers for Calloway County were John Durham - 12th in the triple jump, and Johnson - 12th in the discus. Calloway County finished second in the 4x200, fourth in the 4x100, sixth in the 4x400, and sixth in the 4x800 relays to wrap up their team scoring.
Ainsley Smith set a new school record in the 800 en route to a first-place finish for Calloway County’s only individual victory in girls’ action. Ella Phillips placed second in the 100 hurdles, Elle Carson nabbed second place in the 400, and Smith was the runner-up in the 1600 for the Lakers. Other Lakers to score points in individual track events were McKenzie Davis - 3rd in the 100 and 6th in the 200; Sydney Naber - 3rd in the 300 hurdles; Olivia Anderson - 7th in the 100 hurdles; McKenzie Davis - 3rd in the 100 and 6th in the 200; Madison Futrell - 6th in the 800; Drake Calhoon - 6th in the 3200; and Brooklyn Smith - 7th in the 3200.
The Lakers got points in the field events from Alec Rodgers - 7th in the high jump; Eowyn Gesler - 7th in the pole vault; Naber - 8th in the pole vault; Ella Phillips - 3rd in the triple jump; and Sayde Lowe - 5th in the triple jump. Other top performers for the Calloway County squad we’re Avery Poston - 9th in the long jump; Sydney Lasley - 10th in the discus and 22nd in the shot put. The Lakers got a first-place performance from their 4x800 relay team. A second-place showing by their 4x400 relay and a fifth-place finish by the 5x200 relay team rounded out the scoring for the Lakers.
Jade Oakley won the discus competition and finished second in the shot put while Kynzlee Fox and Erin Faulkner swept the top two spots in the pole vault, respectively, to lead the Murray High girls. Rachel Trzepacz was the runner-up in the high jump and placed fourth in the long jump. Rounding out the scoring in field events for Murray High were Farris Howard - 7th in the high jump, and Kawai Olive - 7th in the discus.
The Lady Tigers’ point-scoring performances on the track came from Hollis Borque - 6th in the 100 and 3rd in the 200, and Ashley Vonnhame - 6th in the 1600 and 8th in the 800. Other top finishers on the track for the Tigers were Layla Green - 10th in the 300 hurdles, Tatum Faulkner - 11th in the 400, and Jade Green - 10th in the 3200. Murray High finished fifth in the 4x100, and seventh in both the 4x200 and the 4x800 relays to complete their scoring. n
