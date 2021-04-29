MURRAY—The Calloway County track and field team hosted Murray High and five other teams from Kentucky and Tennessee on Tuesday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium. In boy’s action, the Lakers garnered wins in six events en route to the team title while Murray High finished fourth. Murray High finished third in the girl’s meet and Calloway County won the team competition with wins in three events and great depth.
Trystan Wright swept the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles for the Lakers. In distance action, Landon McCartney won the 1600-meter run and Daniel Puckett dominated the field in the 3200-meter run. Calloway County won the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays to anchor an outstanding team effort.
Other individual athletes scoring points for Calloway County were Tate Weatherly - 4th place in the 110-meter hurdles, Aaron Fennel - 2nd in the 100-meter sprint and 3rd in the 200-meter sprint, Timarian Bledsoe - 4th in the 100, Cohen McCartney - 4th in the 300 hurdles, Landon McCartney - 3rd in the 800-meter run, Ethan Futrell - 6th in the 800, Justin Morgan - 3rd in the pole vault and 7th in the high jump. The Laker’s depth showed up in the relay events as they finished in the top four in each of the relay events. In addition to their two relay wins Calloway County placed third in the 4x800 and fourth in the 4x400 to boost their team score.
Calloway County got off to a great start in the girl’s competition as Ella Phillips won the 100-meter hurdles while her teammates Olivia Anderson and Sydney Naber completed a sweep of the top three positions. Ainsley Smith won the 800 and 1600 to pace the Calloway County scoring.
Other Lakers to score points in individual events were Olivia Anderson- 2nd in the 100 hurdles, 3rd in the 300 hurdles, and 9th in the high jump, McKenzie Davis - 4th in the 100, Drake Calhoon - 4th in 1600, Elle Carson - 4th in the 400-meter run, Sydney Naber - 7th in the 400, Addi Schumacher - 2nd in the 300 hurdles, Madison Futrell - 6th in the 800, Alec Rodgers - 7th in the high jump, Eowyn Gesler - 3rd in the pole vault, Avery Poston - 2nd in the long jump, McKenzie Love - 8th in the long jump, Ella Phillips - 3rd in the triple jump, Lydia Bell - 5th in the shot put, and Maronda Sheridan - 11th in the shot put and 10th in the discus. The Calloway County girls finished in the top three in each relay event they contested. The Lakers finished second in the 4x100 and the 4x400, and fourth in the 4x200.
The Murray High boys were outstanding in the field events. The Tigers swept first and second in the high jump and pole vault. Keaton McCoy won the high jump with Zavion Carman finishing second and Rowdy Sokolowski topped the pole vault competition followed by teammate Cameron Youngblood. Other top finishers in the field events for Murray High were Sokolowski - 2nd in the long jump and 4th in the triple jump, Sebastian Lawrence - 3rd in the shot put and discus, Devin Lee - 4th in the shot put and discus.
On the track the Tigers got scoring from Luke Cross - 4th in the 3200 and 10th in the 1600, Carman - 3rd in the 400, Caleb Cauley - 4th in the 400, Kaiona Olive - 8th in the 300 hurdles, and Dijon Miles - 7th in the 100. The remaining Murray High points came from the relay teams. The Tigers finished third in the 4x400, fourth in the 4x800 and 4x100, and fifth in the 4x200.
The Murray High girls were led by victories in field events by Jade Oakley and Rachel Trzepacz as they claimed third place in the team standings. Oakley posted individual wins in the shot put and the discus, while Trzepacz leaped to victory in the triple jump. The other top individual scorers for Murray High were Farris Howard - 5th place in 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, Alyssa Watkins - 6th in the 100 hurdles and 4th in the 300 hurdles, Hollis Borque - 7th place in the 100 and 6th in the 200, Ashley Vonnhame - 3rd place in the 1600, 4th in the 3200 and 5th in the 800, and Canyon Bourque - 9th in the 400. The Tiger relay teams finished third in the 4x100 and fourth in the 4x200 to round out the scoring.n
