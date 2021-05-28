PADUCAH—The Calloway County boys and girls track and field teams will begin their postseason journey in Paducah on Saturday, May 29. Paducah Tilghman will welcome the Lakers and six other teams for the Class AA track and field meet. The Lakers and the Blue Tornado will be battling for the regional championship as they enter the weekend as the favorites in the boys and girls competition.
Coach Mike Wicker is expecting his boy’s team to compete for a regional championship in the team competition. The Lakers should see a plethora of individuals qualify for the KHSAA State Track and Field Championships as well. The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify to advance to the state meet while others could still qualify as at-large entries.
The Laker boys are led by Aaron Fennel and Trystan Wright. Fennel is a favorite to advance in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter sprints and will take part in the sprint relays as well. Wright is favored to win the regional championship in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and will participate in the 4x200-meter relay. Daniel Puckett and Landon McCartney could give the Lakers state qualifiers in the 3200-meter run and 1600-meter run, respectively. Luke Johnson and Luke Cullop give Calloway County a strong presence in the throwing events, while Justin Morgan has a great chance to advance to state in the pole vault.
Wicker is excited about the growth he has seen from his team this season.
“The boy’s team is expected to be very competitive at this Saturday’s regional championship,” Wicker said. “We expect to qualify a lot of athletes for state, but to also compete for top team honors as well.
“We gained a lot of momentum from our indoor state runner-up finish in March,” Wicker continued. “The guys started realizing their potential and have been strong all season. The boys’ team has been led by Aaron Fennel and Trystan Wright all season and we expect the same from both of them at the regional meet. Aaron will be one of the favorites in his three individual events, the 100, 200 and 400 meters. Trystan is favored in both the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Trystan and Aaron are also on a strong 4x200 meter relay team. We also expect a strong showing from our distance group - Daniel Puckett in both the 1600 and the 3200, and Landon McCartney in the 1600 and the 800-meter races. We are hoping for top three regional finishes from our Luke and Luke combo in the throwing events. Luke Johnson and Luke Cullop are both expected to finish high in the shotput and discus. Newcomer Justin Morgan is currently ranked second in the pole vault and should make a hard push for the top spot. We have had a really good mix of youth and experience on this year’s team and we are really optimistic about our chances for the regional title.”
In girl’s action, Calloway County is led by Elle Carson, Ella Phillips and Ainsley Smith. Smith is the favorite to win the 800 and 1600 as an individual and could help two relay teams qualify for the a trip to the state championship. Carson is favored to qualify for the state championships in the 400 and will be a driving force on three relay teams. Phillips is the top-ranked 100 hurdler in the field and could qualify to advance in the triple jump as well as the 4x100 relay team. Alec Rodgers is a favorite to win the high jump, while Sydney Naber could win the 300 hurdles and the pole vault. In the throws, Lydia Bell heads to Paducah as the favorite to win the shot put and teammate Maronda Sheridan is ranked number three in the shot put and the discus.
Wicker knows his team must be at its best to claim a regional championship.
“The girl’s team is favored to win a very close contest with Tilghman for the regional title,” Wicker said. “We have been solid all year and have had strong finishes at several big meets. The girls’ team has been led by our senior trio of Ainsley Smith, Ella Phillips and Elle Carson. I can’t begin to say enough about the contribution of these three girls.” Wicker continued. “Ainsley has led our distance crew all season and is expected to win two individual titles and anchor two strong relay teams. Ella has been great in the 100 hurdles all season and is currently ranked #2 in the state. Ella has recently hit her stride in the triple jump as well and is our leadoff runner on our 4x100 meter relay team that is currently ranked #4 in the state. Elle has been a staple on three of our relays (including the state ranked 4x100) and is ranked #2 in the region in the open 400. We also have some youth that are going to be a big part of Saturday’s meet. Eighth-grader Alec Rodgers is favored to win the high jump and eighth-grader Madison Futrell is a key part of our 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams. Madison is also ranked #2 behind Ainsley in the 800. Sophomore Sydney Naber is expected to contend for the regional title in both the pole vault and the 300 hurdles and is also a part of the 4x400 relay team. Our throws group of Maronda Sheridan, Lydia Bell and Sydney Lasley are expected to perform well in the shot put and discus. Overall we just need consistent performances from everyone and we should be in good shape at the end of the day.”n
