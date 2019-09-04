MURRAY — Calloway County got going early with a goal from Mervin Tovar in the first half. off a throw-in during the 27th minute of play.
Mayfield’s goalkeeper, Diego Suarez finished with nine saves, as did Calloway keeper Landon Houk. It was the second game back from suspension for Houk, following his red card at Graves County.
Deni Salas added the second goal of the game for the Lakers in the second half during the 53rd minute.
Just before the goal, Houk came up huge for the Lakers with a save of a penalty kick by the Cardinals. Of his nine save, it was the biggest of the night.
Calloway will return to action on Sept. 7 in a home game against Henderson County.
