MURRAY — Playoff football returned to Jack Rose Stadium at Calloway County High School Friday night for the first time since 2016 as the Lakers hosted the Hopkinsville Tigers. The Lakers got a solid performance from their defense and a surprisingly creative boost from their offense in the second half. It wasn’t enough to overcome a stellar performance from Hopkinsville’s Jayden Dillard though, as the Tigers survived a gritty Calloway County team to advance in the KHSAA Class 4A playoffs by a score of 21-17.
It was a perfect evening for football, and both teams treated their fans to a well-played game. In their 14-7 regular-season victory of Hopkinsville, the Calloway County defense forced five turnovers. Laker Head Coach Chris Champion knew his team would have to find a way to win the game without the gift of five Tiger turnovers. Champion would prove to be prophetic as Hopkinsville finished the game without a turnover.
“We probably played better as a team than we did the first time we played them,” Champion said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the attitude and effort of our kids coming back and playing the way they did. Coming back after we were shut down ... being told we couldn’t play and then we could play.”
After holding Hopkinsville’s high powered offense in check on their first possession, the Lakers put together a fantastic drive on their first possession. It started with leading rusher, Zachary Orange, running for 11 yards on their first play from scrimmage. The drive included two big third-down conversions including a 15-yard pass from Kanyon Franklin to Jaxson McKay on a third-and-10. An extra 15 yards was added to the end of the play for a late hit. On the next third-down that Calloway faced, Franklin took the snap and scampered around the right end for a 23-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt failed and the Lakers led 6-0 with 5:51 to go in the first quarter.
The lead would be the last for Calloway as Hopkinsville put together an impressive drive on the ensuing possession. Running back, Jayden Dillard was featured prominently on the drive as the Tigers asserted their dominance at the line of scrimmage. With 1:45 left in the first quarter, Hopkinsville held a 7-6 advantage and Dillard was well on his way to his total of 156 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Calloway was forced into a fourth-and-5 situation on their next possession. When Kanyon Franklin dropped back to punt, the Hopkinsville defensive line was in the backfield before Franklin even received the snap and the Tigers took over possession near mid-field. Hopkinsville capitalized quickly as quarterback, Treyvonn Jefferson found Ryan Myers streaking down the left sideline for a 55-yard touchdown pass. The extra point made it 14-6 in favor of the Tigers with 11:45 to go in the first half.
The rest of the half became a defensive slugfest. Both teams struggled to move the ball and they headed to the locker room Hopkinsville maintained a 14-6 lead.
Early in the third quarter, Hopkinsville moved the ball down the field as Dillard unleashed a long run down the right sideline. This set up a 19-yard touchdown run by Ventrail Baker to make it 21-6 Hopkinsville with 6:55 left in the quarter.
With their backs against the wall, Calloway would show their true grit as they answered the Hopkinsville drive with one of their own. Creative play-calling and a quicker tempo highlighted the drive. The change in strategy included mixing in some wildcat formations with Zachary Orange behind center. The Tigers were caught off balance as Aaron Fennel bolted around the right end for a 38-yard touchdown run. Orange barreled into the end zone for the two-point conversion to bring the Lakers within 7 points.
Coach Champion’s squad had seized the momentum and nowhere was it more evident than on the line of scrimmage. The Laker defensive line was getting pushed around early in the game but was now winning the battle. As the third quarter was coming to a close, Timarian Bledsoe exploded into the Hopkinsville backfield for a huge quarterback sack on third-and-5 to force a Tiger punt.
The Calloway offense put together the longest drive of the night as they chewed up more than half of the fourth quarter. Mixing in a couple of screen passes and misdirection plays the Lakers marched down the field to the 17-yard line. The drive stalled, but Freeman Reinhardt kicked a 35-yard field goal to make the score 21-17 with 5:53 left in the game.
Calloway used all of their timeouts on defense to keep Hopkinsville from running out the clock but was able to get one more huge stoppage. It was third-and-14 when a Tiger running back ran out of bounds for no gain with 1:26 left.
The ensuing punt was downed at the 2-yard line so the Lakers would have to go 98 yards in 1:14 with no timeouts to continue their season. Laker quarterback, Kanyon Franklin dropped back for a long pass, but it was intercepted. Hopkinsville had survived to advance, but not before Calloway County served notice that they are an improving program built on grit and determination.
Coach Champion was disappointed for his guys after the game. “People will look back and see a 3-4 record, but nobody can look down on this team and what they had to overcome to put themselves in this position tonight,” Champion said. “I’m just really proud of those boys!”
