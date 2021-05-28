BARDWELL—The Carlisle County Comets defeated the Calloway Lakers in a low scoring affair on Thursday night 2-0.
Blake Elder hit a home run in the bottom of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead for the Comets.
The Comets got their second run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a error by Calloway’s Colby White.
Calloway’s Cadwell Turner took the loss for the Lakers. He went three innings and allowed one run on three hits and had five strikeouts in the game.
Issac Ward came in for Turner and played two innings and allowed one run on one hit and had two strikeouts in the loss.
Dylan Jewell recorded the win for the Comets. Jewell went three innings and had no runs on two hits and recorded two strikeouts in the win. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.