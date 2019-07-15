MURRAY— Middle school tryouts wrapped up on Friday night for Calloway County and the team was announced the following morning.
This was the first year that fifth graders were allowed to tryout for the Calloway middle school team. There were about 22 kids that came out to open practices and tryouts this year.
Congratulations to the following players for making it on the team.
Ashlynne Bazzell, Kenzlee Callison, Laila Clark, Angie Emery, Emily French, Madison Futrell, Bailee Grogan, Addison Harpole, Laynee Houk, Jaylee McLeod, Madison Morris, Preslee Phillips, Olivia Powers, Belle Renfroe, Lola Renfroe, Reese Settle, and Gabby Yocum.
There will be a makeup tryout date today for those that were unable to attend official tryouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.