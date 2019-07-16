MURRAY— The early bird gets the worm — or in this case, the first official cross country practice in the state — as the Calloway County cross country team met Sunday night at midnight for a run around town, the third time in the last four years.
Runners met up with head coach Jonathan Crooms at McDonald’s at midnight to kick off the season in a fun way.
“The kids really like it,” Crooms said. “It’s a fun run and it’s a good way to open up the season because you gotta think, especially from a running standpoint, there are easy runs, where you’re just giving your body a chance to recover, and then there are your workouts. You want your easy runs to be easy and the idea here is to celebrate. Officially, July 15 is the opening day of the season, so we ran at 12:01 (a.m.) officially.”
With a taxing season of hard runs and practices ahead, the runners are given the chance to start the season off in a light-hearted way and build some team chemistry.
“It’s a chance to have a fun run because they are going to do a whole lot of running this season and they are going to run a ton of miles,” Crooms said. “So it’s a good way to kick off the season with four goofy miles … You’ve got to have these days, and it’s great for team bonding.”
The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the runners, and it didn’t stop the run from happening either. Crooms said rain doesn’t have much of an impact on their running schedule unless its an absolute downpour or if there is lightning in the area. Otherwise, the team is happy to run in the rain, he said.
As for the idea behind the midnight run, Crooms said he got the idea from a fellow Kentucky team and decided to try it here.
“A few years back, one of the teams up in northern Kentucky had done it and I saw where they had done the midnight run and then they actually met at someone’s house and jumped in a pool,” Crooms said. “And I thought a midnight run might be interesting, and the kids really like it. So that’s why I’ve continued it.”
Typically the team has a prepared designed route, but Sunday night the route was left up to the kids. Crooms said he just trailed behind the kids and let them lead the way.
“I just said ‘go’ and at one point we were running around a baseball field around the bases,” Crooms said. “We ended up all the way down at JC Penny’s.”
It’s a different way to start the season and gives the kids a chance to ease into the grind, but the transition will be quick because they have something a little more difficult awaiting them at practice on Wednesday.
“High school sports, there’s lots of fun in them but there’s also lots of hard work,” Crooms said. “Wednesday we’re going to do hills and there won’t be anything fun about doing hills.”
If nothing else, the run is something the kids can reminisce on as the strain of the season takes hold. At least they had their fun run to start.
“It’s what we open the season with and it’s fun. We ran through the park and did all kinds of silliness,” Crooms said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.