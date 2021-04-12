MURRAY—The Calloway County Lady Lakers went 2-0 on the weekend with wins against Union County and Paducah Tilghman.
Calloway 2
Union County 0
Isabel Housden threw a gem on Friday for Calloway , allowing zero runs and besting Union County by a score of 2-0
The pitching was strong on both sides. Housden struck out 14, while Hannah Carter sat down two.
The Lady Lakers opened up scoring in the first inning. Calloway scored one run when Emerson Grogan singled.
One bright spot for Union County was a single by Jralee Roberson in the first inning.
Housden was the winning pitcher for the Lady Lakers .
Housden went seven innings, allowing zero runs on four hits and striking out 14.
Carter took the loss for Union County. She went seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking one.
Grogan led Calloway with two hits in three at bats. Calloway didn’t commit a single error in the game.
Kylie Stallings made the most plays with 14.
Calloway 10
Paducah Tilghman 0
Isabel Housden threw a shutout to lead Calloway past Paducah Tilghman 10-0 on Saturday.
The Lady Lakers secured the victory thanks to 10 runs in the third inning. Adison Hicks, Paige Kramer, Housden, Attie Lax, Carson McReynolds, and Kramer each had RBIs in the frame.
Housden took the win for Calloway County Lakers Varsity. The pitcher allowed two hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out seven.
Hanna Scott took the loss for Paducah Tilghman. The hurler allowed seven hits and ten runs over five innings, striking out seven.
Calloway smacked one home run on the day. Kramer hit a long homerun in the third inning in what was the deciding frame for the Lady Lakers.
McReynolds, Bailee Grogan, Hicks, Emerson Grogan, Lax, Kramer, and Kylie Stallings each managed one hit to lead Calloway.
The Lady Lakers didn’t commit a single error in the field. Stallings had the most chances in the field with seven.
