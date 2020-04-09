MURRAY — If you’re a Calloway County fan, you may have noticed a young and jubilant assistant coach patrolling the sidelines for basketball and football during the past few years. That man is none other than Austin Wynn.
He started his career in sports at the age of five and never looked back. First, it was baseball and then he picked up basketball and football, which made him a three-sport athlete.
It wasn’t until after his sophomore year as a Mayfield Cardinal that Wynn decided to dial it back and focus on football. He had dreams of playing football in college and knew that he would have to work harder in the offseason to get noticed on the field. So, he sacrificed baseball.
That sacrifice proved fruitful once Wynn received a scholarship offer to Kentucky Wesleyan. Wynn took a tour of the university and fell in love. He thought he was 100% ready to continue his football career at the next level. This is what all of his blood, sweat and tears amounted to after all of those years of dedication.
But then something changed. Wynn realized he had a greater purpose in life, a more humble purpose.
“I decided maybe the world doesn’t need me to continue to play football,” he said. “Maybe the world needs me to be an influence to the kids today and to be an educator.”
So Wynn turned down the scholarship and opted to follow in the footsteps of the many influencers that impacted him throughout his academic and sports careers.
And the Calloway County community could not be more grateful that this young man chose to take a different road. Wynn has truly changed the lives of numerous Laker students and athletes.
During his practicum, Wynn was paired with Coach Troy Webb, a physical education teacher in the Calloway district. That’s how the young educator first got his foot in the door of Laker Nation.
Wynn expressed his desire to coach to Webb and was immediately put into contact with Brad Lawson, the coach for Calloway’s high school football team.
“I remember the day as if it were yesterday,” Wynn said, “July 15, 2014, he told me to come out for summer practice. I started as the assistant coach for the offensive line with coach Jacob Tony.”
Two years went by and Wynn still wanted to expand his involvement into his second love — basketball. After graduation one year, Wynn waited until all seniors had received their diplomas. Then, during the celebration afterward, he approached Calloway High’s basketball head coach at the time, Terry Birdsong.
At the young age of 19, Wynn was made the assistant coach of the middle school basketball team. For two years, he learned under Greg Butler, Cody Brown and Edward Chapman — three coaches that Wynn looks up to and aspires to be like.
Wynn was so successful and so committed to learning, and his genuine desire to be the best coach he could be was made evident by his actions. By the time he was 21, he received his first head coaching position. He was promoted to the head coach of the sixth grade basketball team.
Wynn felt as if he had been thrown to the wolves too early, but he did the best thing he knew to do; he contacted coaches with more experience than he had and asked them for advice. Birdsong gave him some simple drills to do with his sixth-graders and Wynn learned how to teach his athletes while just letting them play and have fun.
“The best thing I did and the best thing other people can do is just contact older coaches who have been in the game for so long,” Wynn said.
That same year, Wynn received some advice from Mitch Ryan, a football coach that Wynn looked up to.
As a Cardinal, Wynn was a lineman so his knowledge of the game was limited to what he did as a player.
“I just knew football from the standpoint of ‘you’ve got to block here and here’ and that’s about it,” he said.
Knowledge of coverages, how to determine the strength and weaknesses of a team, and how to analyze how a team adapts, were just not a part of Wynn’s tool belt.
“Mitch Ryan explained to me, ‘For you to be a good coach, you have to learn all about football. You can’t just learn the ins and outs of being a lineman,” Wynn said.
And that changed everything. Wynn used that summer to study football like he never had before. He forced himself to learn the ins and outs of the entirety of the game, not just the lineman position. He also contacted coaches from Graves, Mayfield and Caldwell and quizzed them on what knowledge they had. Wynn made huge strides in his coaching ability just by knowing the sport better.
That’s the thing about Wynn — he is always willing to improve himself for the benefit of the kids.
“I thank God for giving me the want to, to become a coach,” he said. “I had to learn that it takes more than just playing the sport to become a coach. To be a decent coach, you have to study the game like you haven’t studied anything before. You have to be a teacher of the game and a student more importantly. There are always learning moments. There are different ways to teach things because you have to adapt to the type of kids you have. I have learned a lot from coaches at Calloway.”
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic prohibited Wynn from being able to become more knowledgable about the sport of baseball. He has been communicating with Ron Watson from Murray High and coaching a travel team for four years, but this season, he was going to coach under Calloway’s Travis Turner.
“Baseball is more of a strategic game than basketball or football. Everybody always talks about how knowledgable Coach Turner is,” Wynn said. “I was going to be very appreciative because Coach Turner is a very good teacher of the game. I was going to learn so much.”
Despite this setback, Wynn can end the year knowing that he did make a difference to Laker sports this season, especially with Laker basketball.
In prior years, Wynn had been going back and forth between middle school and high school. Now, he has fully dedicated to Brad Cleaver, and the scouting reports showed the difference.
“The main thing I wanted to do for our guys was to make sure that I put them in the right position to be in a ball game or to win the ball game,” he said. “I believe in winning. This year, I took my scouting report to the next level, knowing that I could be a good coach on the scouting part (of the job) and I had to look up some things to help our guys offensively so that we could go out there and execute.”
Wynn would wake up at 5:30 a.m., watch film, go to work as an RTI teacher at the middle school through AmeriCorps, watch film before students came to his classroom, and then when he got home at night, he would watch three to four more hours of film. Wynn believes that you can never be too prepared, and his diligence earned him the respect of his athletes this year and also was a major part of his team making it to the regional tournament.
“There were a lot of times that the players would come up to me in a game and ask me, ‘What do I do if my opponent does this?’” Wynn said.
During district play, Wynn obsessed over Murray High’s film. He knew their team better than they did, and he was able to keep his players informed of what the Tigers’ next move would be. Wynn’s film homework helped the team defeat Murray when it mattered most.
“I think I finally earned the respect of the basketball team his year because they were very appreciative of me showing them what the other team does and how they can guard it,” Wynn said.
But how does he manage to do it all? How does Wynn find the time to dedicate so much effort to three different sports all the while being an educator at the middle school?
“Balance is the hardest part,” he said. “I always miss the preseason of a sport. For basketball, I missed a lot of weight lifting. I missed a lot of in-gym workouts, but I was there for them during the summer league. If I’m going to be all in for one sport at a time, I can’t cheat on my coaches. I’m loyal to a coach during their season. If it’s football season, I’m loyal to Chris Champion from August and hopefully until December. If it’s basketball season, I’m loyal to basketball from the time football ends until hopefully the end of the state tournament. For Coach Turner, I was going to be loyal to him after basketball until hopefully after the regional tournament. My head is wired to tell me there is no time to relax: there is always something to get better at. During this time with no sports, it grinds my gears that I have to sit here in my house.”
Wynn has truly been a blessing to Laker Nation for the past six years, but he said that the Calloway County community has also blessed him.
Now Wynn is 26 and has two major goals to carry out. He wants to go back to Murray State and get his special education certification and he also wants to become a head coach at Calloway.
“Calloway County has been my home for five or six years and I love it here, but if the marbles don’t roll my way, I just can’t get mad and not be appreciative because Calloway County has been great to me.”
Wynn said he would consider a head coaching position elsewhere if the cards laid right, but for now, he is content staying loyal to Chris Champion, Brad Cleaver, and Travis Turner.
