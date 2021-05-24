MURRAY— The Calloway Lakers put up big numbers in the second and the fifth to send the senior day crowd home happy with a 11-1 mercy rule win on Friday against Crittenden.
Crittenden scored a run in the top of the first to take an early 1-0 lead but it was all Calloway after that.
Austin Collie, Cadwell Turner, Issac Ward, Colby White, Jayden Rollins and Karsen Starks recorded at least one RBI in the win for the Lakers.
Turner and White led the team with three RBIs in the game.
“ This is huge momentum for us,” Rollins said. “ We’re going to take this with us and we’re going to ride it out. I’m telling you to watch this team, because we are going to be a threat this postseason.
Austin Collie took the win for the Lakers on the mound going five innings, striking out two and allowing four hits in the game.
Calloway prepares for two big games in the final week of the regular season with two home games on Monday and Tuesday against McCracken County on Monday and Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday. n
