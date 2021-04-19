Windsor 11 Calloway 6
MAYFIELD—Calloway stayed in it until the end, but Windsor pulled away late in an 11-6 victory on Friday.
The game was tied at three with Windsor batting in the top of the fifth when Truman Ward drew a walk, scoring one run.
Calloway lost despite out-hitting Windsor nine to seven.
Windsor got on the board in the first inning when Austin Collie’s wild pitch allowed one run to score.
Max Hartmann led Windsor to victory on the hill.
Hartmann allowed eight hits and six runs over four innings, striking out four and walking one.
Austin Happel threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Jackson Chapman took the loss for the Lakers. Chapman allowed one hit and five runs over two-thirds of an inning.
Collie started the game for Calloway.
The lefty allowed no hits and two runs over two-thirds of an inning
The Lakers saw the ball well today, racking up nine hits in the game.
Karsen Starks, Issac Ward, and Colby White each had multiple hits for Calloway.
Starks went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lakers in hits.
The Lakers were aggressive on the bases with a total of seven stolen bases on the day in the loss.
Windsor had seven hits in the game. Derek Williams and Zach Austin both managed multiple hits for Windsor.
Calloway 15 Grandview 0
Matthew Ray was brilliant on the mound on Saturday, as Ray threw a no-hitter to lead Calloway past Grandview 15-0.
The Lakers secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the second inning. The offensive firepower by Calloway was led by Gage Bazzell, Jackson Chapman, Braden Pingel, Cadwell Turner, and Issac Ward, all driving in runs in the frame.
The Lakers got on the board in the first inning. Calloway scored two runs when Ward doubled.
Calloway notched eight runs in the second inning.
Bazzell, Chapman, Pingel, Turner, and Ward each drove in runs during the inning.
Ray was the winning pitcher for the Lakers. Ray lasted four innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out nine.
Austin Gallaway took the loss for Grandview. Gallaway allowed eight hits and 11 runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out two.
Calloway saw the ball well, racking up 11 hits in the game.
Turner, Jayden Rollins, and Chapman each collected two hits for the Lakers.
Calloway 12 Obion Central 4
Calloway snatched the lead late in the game in a 12-4 victory over Obion Central on Saturday. The game was tied at one with Calloway batting in the bottom of the fifth when.
The Lakers earned the victory despite allowing Obion Central to score three runs in the sixth inning.
Obion Central’s big inning was driven by a fielder’s choice by Preston Correa, an error on a ball put in play by Mason Hicks, and a double by Baylee Hobbs.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lakers tied things up at one when Jackson Chapman grounded into a double play, but still managed to knock in one run.
Cadwell Turner led the Calloway to victory on the hill. Turner went two innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out five and walking one. Issac Ward threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Eli Baldwin took the loss for Obion Central. He surrendered five runs on five hits over four and a third innings, striking out one.
Gage Bazzell started the game for Calloway. Bazzel lasted three innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two
Calloway totaled nine hits. Ward, Jayden Rollins, Ty Weatherly, and Braden Pingel all collected multiple hits for the Lakers. Ward led Calloway with three hits in four at bats. n
