MURRAY — Looking at the Calloway County Lakers’ football team, you’d never know that they are sitting at 1-8 on the season. On Tuesday all eyes were glued to the film playing on the wall of the film room, while head coach Chris Champion broke down play after play of the Union County offense.
The guys were paying attention and asking questions to gain a better understanding of the complexities of the wishbone offense that the Braves were running.
This week the Lakers (1-8) will travel to face Union County (4-5) to finish out their regular season before taking on one of three teams in the first round of the KHSAA tournament and Champion said this week is just as important as the last. That said, the Lakers will be all hands on deck for the regular season finale.
“We haven’t earned the right to rest kids,” Champion said. “We are going into this thing full-tilt and we want to win a game. Throughout this season, we are still trying to get some kids as many reps as possible. we are still very young, so game experience is priceless for our young guys. They need all they can get and I think we have the ability to have a pretty successful night on Friday.”
The two squads have experienced some similarities as far as the way their seasons have gone. Calloway lost quarterback John Foster in their season opener for an extended period and Union County lost their star running back early on to a broken leg.
“Union County was a team that was hammered with some key injuries early on,” Champion said. “They had a very talented running back that went down with a broken leg early in the season, and since then, I feel their pain, because they were searching for some offensive productivity and weren’t able to find it. Then as a surprise to everybody, he (the running back) came back last week against Trigg County.”
Corithian Seales-Portee leads the team in carries at 45 despite missing most of the season, and he has scored seven TDs with 514 yards rushing in the three games played this season.
With the injury to Seales-Portee, the Braves had to change their play style for a portion of the season. Instead of the run game they prepared to run all offseason, the Braves altered to a spread attack and put the ball in the hands of Ben Shreve. The results were mixed. A pair of wins against Crittendon County and Webster County but the rest were losses.
The one constant that kept the Braves in games was their defense. They are a team that sticks to what they know and force you to scheme around it.
“They are pretty much just a 4-2 and they don’t get out of it,” Champion said. “We’ve seen teams throw a bunch of different stuff at them and they pretty much just stay in that 4-2. They don’t adjust much, which can be good and bad. Some teams really try to get good at one thing and make you stop them, like Murray, they have a similar philosophy in their 3-3 and they are going to get good at it and you have to beat them. That’s good when you can do that. They (Union) feel comfortable in their personnel to be able to do that, and hopefully we can do some things to create some matchup issues for them.”
Friday night the Lakers will look to take advantage of numbers in the run game and try to force the braves to load up the box which will open up the deep shots. If they can successfully get the Braves into a guessing game the offense should have no trouble putting up points in bunches.
