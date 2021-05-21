Hopkinsville—The Calloway Lady Lakers took a lead in the sixth to get a 3-2 win over Christian County on Thursday.
Emerson Grogan hit a pop fly in the top of the sixth to score the deciding third run for the win.
Both teams had great pitching in the game. Christian’s Riley Hancock went seven innings and allowed three runs in the game. She had six strikeouts in the game as well.
Izzy Housden took the win for the Lady Lakers as she went four innings with four hits and six strikeouts. Caitlyn Powers came in for Housden and pitched three innings and got the last nine outs of the game to get the save.
Calloway took the lead early in the game. Grogan had an RBI single in the first to give the Lady Lakers the 1-0 lead.
Carson McReynolds added to the lead on a RBI double to push the lead to 2-0.
Christian tied the game on a home run in the bottom of the third before Grogan gave the Lady Lakers the lead in the sixth for the Lady Lakers second win over Christian. n
