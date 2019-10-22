MURRAY — An injury plagued season came to an end last night for the Calloway County Lady Lakers in the opening round of the district tournament against the Marshall County Lady Marshals.
During the regular season, the Lady Marshals dominated the Lady Lakers with a pair of sweeps, and last night the outcome was the same, but the effort was there Calloway in the 3-0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-17) loss.
“It was hard, because this year we had a lot of injuries and sickness and in the middle of the year we had to completely regroup,” head coach Lindsey Jones said. “But, I think from the regroup we really worked hard and grew a lot.”
In the opening set, the Lady Lakers got themselves in an early hole trailing 17-9 before mounting a rally to make it close. They went on a 13-6 run to close the gap to one point 23-22, but Marshall County took a timeout and regained their composure enough to take the last two points they needed to end the first set.
“I think they really wanted to win and we definitely could’ve, but I felt like we kept digging ourselves into holes,” Jones said. “When you’re playing a good team like Marshall, it’s really hard to get out of holes and if we’d have kept right there with them every set I think we would’ve been fine. We just kept letting them get a lead on us.”
The second set was a close one midway through and the Lady Lakers trailed 10-8. That’s when the Lady Marshals mounted their biggest run of the night 15-1 to take a commanding two set lead.
“They have a lot of good hitters and that’s something I think we lack is hard hitters. We are more smart about where we place it and we needed somebody to step up and put some balls down. Adison (Hicks) did good but I think we need more than that.”
Despite trailing two sets, Calloway County came out in the third set firing on all cylinders and took their first lead of the night from the opening point. They would hold that lead through 27 points, 14-13. However, the talented Lady Marshals pushed ahead and once they took the lead the game was all but sealed. Calloway was outscored 11-3 from the moment the game became tied at 14-14.
With the season over, Jones looked to the bright side. The only senior, Ellie Jackson, suffered a season ending injury midway through the year, so the team she had on the court for the district tournament will be the same team she opens next season with and that provided her with a lot of hope. Especially after the way her team played in the match last night.
“I think we could’ve done better but overall I think we played well,” Jones said. “I think we served well, we passed well, and we were in our defensive spots on hits, but I don’t think that we finished…we played great all season and we aren’t losing anybody now. The team I played with tonight is the team I’ll have next year and we’ve got a lot to work on, but that’s a benefit to us next year.”
