MURRAY—The Calloway Lakers held off the Murray Tigers in the late innings to get a 10-6 victory on Tuesday night.
Calloway’s Gage Bazzell got the scoring going early in the top of the first on a groundout that scored the game’s first run with two outs in. Calloway took the early 1-0 lead.
The Lakers continued the scoring on an RBI single by Karsen Starks to extend the lead, 2-0.
Calloway added to the lead when second baseman Jackson Chapman drew a walk to extend the lead to 3-0.
Ty Weatherly and Starks both scored on an error to extend the lead, 5-0 after the top of the first inning.
Murray put a new pitcher in the second inning. Kyle Crazy came in to replace the starter, Carson Tucker.
Bazell scored another run on an RBI double to extend the lead for the Lakers, 6-0.
“I always try my best to show up for the team and, it happened tonight,” Bazzell said. “(I had) three hits I think and a few RBIs so, of course, it’s huge, and especially against Murray it’s even bigger.”
The Lakers added another run in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly by Isaac Ward pushing the Calloway lead to 7-0 with two outs in the inning.
The Lakers added to the lead on a 2-run RBI single by Braden Pingel to give Calloway a 9-0 lead.
“It just makes me feel comfortable out there,” Calloway pitcher Matthew Ray said. Just knowing I have a lead and (I know) the guys are always there.
The Tigers battled back in the bottom of the third scoring two runs with two outs.
Kyle Crady hit a 2-run RBI to cut into the Lakers lead 9-2 after three innings.
The Tigers looked to cut into the lead more in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Outfielder Reese Wilson reached base on a long single to center field. He then stole second on a wild pitch by Ray.
The Tigers continued to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Carson Tucker hit an RBI single with two outs in the inning to make the Calloway lead 9-3.
Murray added another run with two outs on a bases-loaded walk by Austin Miller to cut the lead to 9-4 after four innings.
The struggle that we have right now, and I know a lot of people have, is just consistently putting good at-bats together and putting good swings on a ball,” Murray coach Sam Rushing said. “We get these flashes sometimes of guys that are really locked in and putting a good swing on things. The struggle for us is just finding guys that can do it repeatedly and kind of strings things together so that we’re not constantly chasing a bunch of runs.”
Cadwell Turner came in in the bottom of the fifth in relief for the Lakers.
Ray went four innings with four hits and eight strikeouts.
Murray cut the lead to four on a Gibson double with two outs to make the score 9-5. Miller followed up with an RBI single to cut the lead to 9-6 at the end of six.
In the top of the seventh Murray made another pitching change. Nick Holcomb came in looking to hold the Lakers lead to three.
Colby White added to the Lakers lead with one out on an RBI double up the right-field line to extend the lead, 10-6.
Murray entered the bottom of the seventh down four and down to their final three outs.
Turner finished the game off with two strikeouts and then a fly ball to right field to end the game. n
