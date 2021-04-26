OWENSBORO—The Calloway Lady Lakers held off Warren East in the late innings to come away with a 4-2 win to win the 2A State Title on Saturday in Owensboro.
Izzy Housden threw 114 pitches in the game with the last one being a called strikeout to win the game.
The Lady Lakers got the scoring going early when Housden got a two run RBI ground out to take the early 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Calloway added another run in the second inning on a RBI single by Adison Hicks to extend the lead to 3-0.
Throughout the entire tournament the magic number for the Lady Lakers was four.
In the two prior games to get to the championship Calloway had won with four runs.
They got to the magic number in the top of the fifth on a RBI fielder’s choice by Paige Kramer to give the Lady Lakers the 4-0 lead.
Warren East did not go quietly however, in the sixth inning they cut the lead in half on a RBI single by Lydia Jones to cut the Calloway lead to 4-2.
It came down to the pitching of Housden to get the win in the seventh with two outs and runners on second and third.
Her 114th pitch of the game was the most important one as it gave the Lady Lakers the first 2A State Title.
Housden went seven innings, allowing two runs on 10 hits and striking out five.
Emma Markham took the loss for Warren East. Markham lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out five.
Bailee Grogan went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Calloway in hits.
Warren East collected 10 hits on the day.
Addison Lee, Emma Young, and Madison Hymer all managed multiple hits for Warren East. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.