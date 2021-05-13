DRAFFENVILLE—The Calloway Lady Lakers fought back after an early deficit but fell to the Marshall Lady Marshals on Wednesday 14-11.
“I’m proud of our fight,” Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant said. “I’m proud of our offensive game. We played seven hard innings. They fought each half. I really think that today defensively is where we struggled which is not characteristic for us. So, defensively we have to have more of a presence and just have to be able to get the leadoff runner out.”
The Lady Lakers got on the board first on a two-out RBI single by Carson McReynolds to go up 1-0.
The Lady Marshals tied the game up in the bottom of the first on an RBI triple by Cayson Conner.
Marshall took the lead on a groundout by Kinley Edwards followed by a Presley Jezik RBI triple to take a 3-1 lead.
McKenzie Elkins got the Marshal’s fourth run on an RBI single to take a 4-1 lead after the first inning.
Calloway’s Emerson Grogan came in the second inning in relief for Izzy Housden.
Marshall didn’t stop the scoring, however.
Anna Vasseur scored on a wild pitch to extend the Lady Marshal’s lead 5-1.
Sarenna Tomassi hit a sacrifice RBI to make the lead 6-1 followed by a Charley Pursley stolen home to make the lead 7-1.
In the top of the third, the Lady Lakers responded with a run of their own on a Preslee Phillips RBI single to cut into the lead, 7-2.
The Lady Marshals pushed their lead out on a 2-run RBI double by Layne Pea. Pursley gave the Lady Marshals their 10th run on an RBI single to give Marshall the 10-2 lead after three innings.
Calloway battled back in the top of the fourth inning.
Bailee Grogan hit a 2- run RBI double to cut the lead to 10-4.
“I just tried my best and we were just gonna try to fight back as hard as we could to at least tie or win the game,” Bailee Grogan said.
Her cousin Emerson Grogan in the next at-bat hit a home run to left field to cut the lead to five at 10-5.
Marshall responded in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Elkins to push the lead to 11-5 after four innings.
Calloway continued to claw away at the lead in the fifth inning.
Paige Kramer hit a 2-run RBI double to cut the lead to 11-7.
Bailee Grogan hit a 2-run RBI with one out to cut the lead, even more, 11-9.
Calloway tied the game on a Reese Settle 2-run RBI to bring the game to 11-11.
Marshall weathered the storm and responded with two runs of their own with a Pursley single and a Tommasi sacrifice fly ball to give them the 13-11 lead.
Marshall added to their lead on an Elkins home run to make the lead 14-11. n
