MURRAY — Sitting at 0-6, the Calloway County Lakers are focusing on returning to the basics during the bye week this week. The last time out the Lakers were beaten by Hopkinsville in their first district game of the year and the game was never close. With that in mind, head coach Chris Champion said they had a talk on Monday to address some things he saw during the game.
“This week we are just going back to the basics,” Champion said. “We had to address some issues we didn’t like from Friday, as far as the way our kids carry themselves, and what we call unacceptable behavior. The whole practice (Monday) was spent addressing that and now we are getting back to the basics and doing the little drill work and all of the little things that we did back in the summer and spring. Things that you either forget about or run out of time for, so just getting back into some skill work and increasing our conditioning and weight lifting.”
The timing of the bye week is ideal for the Lakers, who have a couple of key injuries and have struggled to find consistency on either side of the ball.
“I didn’t really have much control on the schedule when I took the job,” Champion said. “It was already made out and I thought it was a good schedule. Mr. (Greg) Butler did most of it and I thought the bye week, where he was able to fit it, was great. We’ve been in a grind for several weeks now. When you play Tilghman and Hopkinsville back-to-back like that…there’s bumps and bruises and we are using this week to remedy some of that and towards the end of the week we will start focusing on Hopkins Central and get ready for those guys. It’s nice to have an extra few days to get ready for a district opponent.”
On the injury front, there is a belief that senior quarterback John Foster could return by next week and be ready to play against Hopkins County Central. After breaking his collarbone in the season opener, Foster has continued to work with the team and has been supporting sophomore quarterback Kanyon Franklin through some of the growing pains that come with being a young quarterback. Champion said getting John back would be a huge lift not just because of his play, but because of the attitude and personality with which he plays.
“John brings maturity and leadership,” Champion said. “Right now that is something we are really lacking in several positions. This team right now just needs some leaders to emerge that are coaches on the field and John was that guy on offense. The guy that few people talk about is Isaac Smith. He was our quarterback on defense and he’s a little guy but everybody has tons of respect for him because of the work that he does, so when you lose essentially your quarterback on both sides of the ball, we really haven’t had a leader emerge yet. You can see that with the way our guys were carrying themselves last week.”
The Lakers have the extra week to prepare for their district opponent and Hopkins County is sitting in the same boat as the Lakers, still looking for their first win. For the last two seasons, this game has ultimately become a playoff game. A win would send you to the playoffs, while a loss essentially keeps you at home.
“We have a good shot at beating them, but we can’t overlook those guys,” Champion said. “I think right now, this season has been a bunch of maybe’s and almost’s and these guys need a win. My coaching staff needs a win. I do too…but right now we are taking little wins each day and trying to build off those.”
If the Lakers can right the ship and find a win next Friday, they will clinch a spot in the playoffs, but a loss will create an uphill climb with two district games remaining against Madisonville-North Hopkins and Logan County who are both ranked in the top 10 in the class.
