PADUCAH—Late game heroics pushed the Calloway Lakers to a late 4-2 win over the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado.
Will Duncan, in the top of the seventh, singled on a 1-1 count to bring in the game deciding two runs across the plate for the win.
Colby White pitched for Calloway in the win going six innings with four hits, allowing two runs and striking out three.
Tilghman had Caleb Payne on the rubber. Payne went 5 2/3 inning allowing one run and five hits while striking out five.
Duncan and Ty Weatherly led the Lakers in hits with two hits in the win.
Game Two
Calloway 10, Carlisle 4
BARDWELL—Calloway held off the Comets in their late game push.
The Lakers scored in every inning except for the fifth inning.
Brady Sasseen, Brayden Williams, and Josh Newsome all recorded RBIs in the win for Calloway.
Austin Collie got the win for the Lakers. Collie recorded five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out three.
Carlisle made a push in the sixth inning, scoring three runs but it was enough to get the win.
The Lakers had 12 hits in the game with Justin Deweese leading the team in hits going three-for-four at the plate on the day.n
