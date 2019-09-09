MURRAY — After losing 5-0 against the Henderson County Colonels on Saturday morning, the Calloway County Lakers soccer team has a season record of 4-6.
Just 11 minutes into the game the Lakers already trailed 2-0 after conceding and own goal and a second goal less than a minute later. Overall they allowed 27 shots and five goals to the Colonels who have now won five in a row and improved their record to 5-1-2.
Calloway could only muster three shots and they all came in the first half.
Landon Houk recorded eight saves in the loss and Bo Stom picked up a yellow card.
The biggest area of struggle for the Lakers was on winning 50/50 balls as the Colonels won that battle 26-7.
Next up for the Lakers will be Graves County on Thursday at 7:30 as they try to right the ship against a team that took them to penalty kick shootout the last time out.
