LOUISVILLE — Calloway County Middle School’s track and field teams were given a chance to see how they compared with the top athletes in their state recently at the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association State Championships.
And while the end result may not have been what they had hoped, the Calloway teams still seemed to make a strong mark, highlighted by the Lady Lakers’ sixth-place finish as a team out of a field of 59 teams.
“That’s the best finish for a Calloway Middle team ever, so I can’t complain about it,” said Calloway Head Coach Blair Lencki, whose teams were making a significant jump up in competition. “We showed up and had some kids projected to do better than they did, but you still can’t complain if you’re scoring points. This is out of the whole state of Kentucky (against athletes Calloway had not seen all season).
“On the girls’ side (the Lady Lakers were undefeated in the regular season), we had excellent momentum in our meets and were crushing people all season, winning meets by 80 points in some cases. My boys were great too (not failing to finish worse than second in any regular-season meet).”
Lencki said the Lady Lakers hovered in the top three places all day at Eastern before experiencing a slight dropoff at the end of the day. Calloway’s performance was powered by several athletes who later would help the Lady Lakers high school team claim a second straight Class 2A Region 1 team title and competed at the state high school meet at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Lencki said this is where eighth grader Angie Emery put herself in position to help the high school team as she was a surprising second in the 300-meter hurdles. This also was where classmates Keatyn Tynes and Brylee Barrow made a strong enough impression in the throwing events that they, too, were given opportunities with the high school team. At Eastern, Tynes was sixth in the shot put, while Barrow was eighth in the discus. Gabby Yoakum’s 10th-place effort in the discus also helped lead to a state high school meet appearance.
Emma Grooms took a silver medal in the turbo javelin with teammate Sean Williams taking third. The 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams (Hayden Loveless, Niya Thomas, Avyn Bazzell and Emery) were seventh and Loveless gave the Lady Lakers a point with an eighth-place effort in the long jump.
Lencki, Loveless, Bazzell and Emery took 10th in the 4x400 relay.
Blake Downey scored the only top-10 finish for the Lakers with a 10th-place effort in the discus. However, Coach Lencki said the boys’ side also produced probably the most riveting moment of the entire meet as sprinter/hurdler Corbin Birdsong ran into an unfortunate ending in the 300 hurdles, where he was the state favorite.
And she said Birdsong did his job, winning his heat, and he had the best time when all three heats had been completed. He had a gold medal in his back pocket. Then, a problem was detected.
“They had forgotten to move the the girls hurdles back, so they ran those three heats with the wrong spacing,” Lencki recalled. “So he had won the second heat and was still ahead after the third. We knew he had clinched it but, about 20 minutes later, they came back and said that all three heats needed come back.”
Birdsong then had a false start and was disqualified. Lencki said, in two years of running, Birdsong had never false started. And with him having proven he was the best hurdler, even though the hurdles were improperly placed, it probably would have been understandable if he had wanted to protest.
But he didn’t.
“I tell you, Corbin Birdsong got up and held his high and walked off that track. I think I was more proud of him for that than anything he has done,” Lencki said. “It was heartbreaking and there was nothing you could do, but just the way he held himself together was just awesome.”
Lencki said Birdsong (who participated in six different events) and Downey will be two athletes to watch for the next several years. The same is true of Caleb Collins (100 hurdles and high jump) and Matthew Bradwell (triple jump and long jump), who both established personal and school records this season.
Lencki said she had no idea her teams would have the seasons they did back in March during preseason practice and time trials. That was at a time the area was experiencing an unusually cold stretch, which caused team members to opt for sock hats and gloves for warmth.
“I’m thinking, ‘Oh boy! They’ll probably never run again after this,’” she recalled of how the Laker Time Trials at Jack D. Rose Stadium were run in temperatures approaching the freezing mark. “And the girls had their first soccer scrimmage that night, so it was interesting for sure, but that’s western Kentucky weather for you right there. You never know what you’re going to get.
“And our first meet was canceled because of the weather but, after that, we had great running weather and there wasn’t a single meet where we didn’t break a school record or qualify someone for state.”
However, the weather did eventually warm and that helped lead to a banner season on both the track and soccer fronts. Both Lady Laker teams won region titles with the soccer team defeating Lone Oak at the Jim Nix Complex in early May to win its first championship in seven seasons.
In addition, Calloway’s eighth-grade girls won the 4th District basketball title and there were two athletes who participated for all three teams — Grooms and Finley Lencki.
