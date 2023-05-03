Game winner

Calloway County's Raylee McClure prepares to send the ball past North Marshall's keeper last Wednesday night after receiving a pass from teammate Finley Lencki in the title match of the 2nd District Middle School Girls Soccer Tournament at Palma. McClure's goal was the only one scored in Calloway's 1-0 win that continued an undefeated season.

 Rick Hokans/ For the Ledger

MURRAY — With so many sports activities involving Murray-Calloway County teams, things like the middle school level can be overlooked.

However, there is a spring middle school team that has put together a magical season and will be trying to add at least another chapter to the story tonight. Calloway County Middle School’s girls soccer team will be looking for a Region 1 title when it faces Lone Oak at 5:30 at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.

Tags

Recommended for you