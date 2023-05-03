MURRAY — With so many sports activities involving Murray-Calloway County teams, things like the middle school level can be overlooked.
However, there is a spring middle school team that has put together a magical season and will be trying to add at least another chapter to the story tonight. Calloway County Middle School’s girls soccer team will be looking for a Region 1 title when it faces Lone Oak at 5:30 at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
The Lady Lakers, champions of the 2nd District, carry a 14-0-1 mark into tonight’s match with the 1st District champion Lady Purple Flash, who is also unbeaten on the season. Calloway advanced to tonight with a 7-0 win over Paducah Middle Monday night at Nix, while Lone Oak kept its season alive with a heart-stopping 3-2 win over North Marshall in Monday’s nightcap that was decided in a shootout.
“Any time you play for a regional championship, you know you’re going against a very good team,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, whose team has seen the Lady Flash this year, but that was in the preseason. “We played them in the McCracken County Jamboree up there and we won, 4-0, but you can’t go off of that. They have two or three very good players that we’re going to have to watch out for, including Maddie Leatherwood, who, pretty much, beat North Marshall (in Monday’s second semifinal at Nix) with two goals and made a PK. She’s played for my club team down here, so we know her very well.”
Calloway’s success is predicated on defense as the Lady Lakers have only allowed two goals this season,while registering 13 shutouts. However, the Calloway offense is potent as well, scoring 53 times.
Monday, Calloway led 3-0 at halftime against a Paducah team that was not able to register but one shot in the match, and that was not on goal. Stark, though, said he gave his team a challenge as the second half approached.
“Play the first 10 minutes as if we’re down 1-0,” he said was the message. It was met with a strong response. “We scored four goals to put it out of reach.”
Raylee McClure had another big showing for Calloway, registering her third hat trick in the past four matches. She also added two assists.
Karlyn Provine had two goals, while Addison Jennings had a goal and an assist and Mariel Gupton had the other goal.
Lone Oak defeated Paducah, 3-0, Friday night for the 1st District title. The Lady Flash had a 2-0 lead with seven minutes left in the match Monday. However, North Marshall, who gave the Lady Lakers a real battle in last week’s 2nd District title match at Palma before falling by a 1-0 score, sent the match to overtime with two goals in the final minutes of regulation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.