Caloway middle wrestling medalists

Calloway County's medalists from Saturday's Kentucky Region 1 Middle School Wrestling Meet in Henderson were, front from left, Gunnar Champion and Lance Adams. Back, from left, are Joshua Frost, Jacob Camfield, Andy Avilla and Landon Hummell.

 Photo provided

HENDERSON — On Saturday, the Calloway County Middle School wrestling team traveled to Henderson County for the Kentucky Region 1 Middle School Meet.

Head Coach Michael Adams said that the Laker wrestlers were in the best shape they have been all season and were prepared for a challenging day of facing the best opponents from across the region. The event attracted athletes from 14 other schools from throughout western Kentucky.  