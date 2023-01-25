HENDERSON — On Saturday, the Calloway County Middle School wrestling team traveled to Henderson County for the Kentucky Region 1 Middle School Meet.
Head Coach Michael Adams said that the Laker wrestlers were in the best shape they have been all season and were prepared for a challenging day of facing the best opponents from across the region. The event attracted athletes from 14 other schools from throughout western Kentucky.
It proved to be a day filled with success for Calloway as the Lakers emerged with several medals and, most importantly on this day, state qualifiers.
At the end of the day, Calloway finished sixth in the team standings with 105.5 points, while having six individuals medal.
Lance Adams is the champion of the 98-pound weight class, while Andy Avilla took second in the 240-pound class, while Joshua Frost was third in that same weight class. Gunnar Champion took third in the 70-pound weight class, while Jacob Camfield was fifth in the 190-pound weight class and Landon Hummel was sixth in the 190-pound weight class.
Calloway also qualified four wrestlers to compete at the state level on Feb. 4 — Champion, Adams, Avilla and Frost.
“The Calloway County wrestlers took to the mat with a level of skill, strength, speed and determination that was amazing to witness,” Adams said. “Every wrestler showed an amazing amount of professionalism, composure and dignity no matter the result of the match.
“As a coach, I was absolutely filled with pride, not just by the team’s performance but by their absolutely amazing levels of composure in the face of such stiff competition. This was the final meet of the season for the middle school team as a whole team and it was just an absolutely amazing experience for me as a coach to see all these young men and women become the stellar athletes they are now.
“For those who have qualified for state, we will continue to train and work so that we can hopefully dominate the competition at the state tournament on Feb. 4. There are absolutely no words to describe the pride I have for all these young wrestlers.”
