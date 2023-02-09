CORBIN — On Saturday, four members of the Calloway County Middle School wrestling team arrived at the Kentucky Middle School State Championship in Corbin.
Those Lakers were Gunnar Champion, Lance Adams, Andy Avilla and Joshua Frost, all of whom qualified by virtue of their performances at the Region 1 meet last month in Henderson.
So the four Lakers, who had battled all season to earn their spot in this competition, were already counted among the best in the state. Now, they had to face opponents who had also battled all year and were equally qualified to be there.
When all of the action had ended Joshua Frost had placed fourth in the 240-pound weight class, good for a medal
“The Lakers battled harder than they ever had and even with stakes so high and some hopes being snuffed out, our young men continued to hold their heads high and show respect for their opponent and show a level of dignity that is rarely observed,” said Calloway coach Michael Adams. “As a coach, I was honored to have the amazing opportunity to coach these young men.They have surprised me over and over with their professionalism, skill and respect.
“Part of me is saddened that this is the end of the middle school season because of all the joy I have found coaching these young men, but I already have my sights on next year and the work for next season starts now.”
