Frost with a state meet pin

Calloway County Middle School's Joshua Frost (red uniform) prepares to complete a match-ending pin on an opponent Saturday at the Kentucky State Middle School Wrestling Championships in Corbin.

 Photo provided

CORBIN — On Saturday, four members of the Calloway County Middle School wrestling team arrived at the Kentucky Middle School State Championship in Corbin.  

Those Lakers were Gunnar Champion, Lance Adams, Andy Avilla and Joshua Frost, all of whom qualified by virtue of their performances at the Region 1 meet last month in Henderson.