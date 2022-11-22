HOPKINSVILLE — On Saturday, the Calloway County Middle School wrestling team traveled to the Christian County Invitational at Christian County High School.
The team was faced with a challenging day of wrestling, competing against 17 other teams. When all of the action had concluded, Calloway had taken a strong fourth place.
“Each and every wrestler performed with what can only be described as a breathtaking display of skill, strength, determination, and stamina,” said Calloway Head Coach Michael Adams. “It was an awe-inspiring experience to witness the brotherhood and camaraderie the team showed for each other and the extraordinary level of dignity they showed whether they lost or won their match. The team once again showed a level of professionalism and respect for their opponents unmatched by any other team at the meet.
“As a coach, I felt privileged and honored to have the opportunity to coach them. I once again could not be prouder of the entire team and all their accomplishments.”
At the end of the day, Calloway Middle wrestlers placed in multiple weight classes:
• Emmit Champion, fifth, 70-pound division
• Gunnar Champion, second, 75-pound division
• Lance Adams, second, 98-pound division
• Kenny Lira, fourth, 168-pound division
• Jacob Camfield, fourth, 190-pound division
• Joshua Frost, second, 240-pound division
• Andy Avilla, first, 240-pound division.
Calloway scored a total of 151 points.
“I once again want to say that I am so proud of the team and am truly blessed to be a part of the amazing team that they are,” Adams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.