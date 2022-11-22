Calloway Middle wrestlers

Pictured are the Calloway County medalists from Saturday's Christian County Invitational at Hopkinsville. From left are Andy Avilla, Joshua Frost, Lance Adams, Kenny Lira and Jacob Camfield. Not pictured: Gunnar Champion.

 Photo provided

HOPKINSVILLE — On Saturday, the Calloway County Middle School wrestling team traveled to the Christian County Invitational at Christian County High School. 

The team was faced with a challenging day of wrestling, competing against 17 other teams. When all of the action had concluded, Calloway had taken a strong fourth place.