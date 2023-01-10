Calloway middle wrestlers

Pictured are the Calloway County Middle medalists from Saturday's middle school wrestling meet in Henderson. Front row, from left, are Lance Adams and Kenny Lira. Middle, from left, are Gunnar Champion, Jackson Fox and Ryan Humphrey. Back, from left, are Coach Michael Adams, Landon Hummel, Joshua Frost, Jacob Camfield, Tyler Emery and Coach Justin Fox.

 Photo provided

HENDERSON —  On Saturday, the Calloway County middle school wrestling team traveled to Henderson County for the Henderson County Middle School Invitational.  

The Lakers were excited for a large and challenging tournament, facing down competition from 10 other schools. With over 140 wrestlers present at the tournament, the Lakers prepared themselves for a long day. 