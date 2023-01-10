HENDERSON — On Saturday, the Calloway County middle school wrestling team traveled to Henderson County for the Henderson County Middle School Invitational.
The Lakers were excited for a large and challenging tournament, facing down competition from 10 other schools. With over 140 wrestlers present at the tournament, the Lakers prepared themselves for a long day.
The first match of the tournament had Calloway facing Henderson and the Laker got a pin 49 seconds into the opening match for a very positive note that would carry through the entire meet.
At the end of the day, 10 Lakers medaled:
•Gunnar Champion, 1st place in the 70-pound division
•Kason McFarland, 4th place, 80-pound
•Lance Adams, 1st place, 98-pound
•Ryan Humphrey, 3rd place, 105-pound
•Jackson Fox, 4th place, 121-pound
•Kenny Lira, 3rd place, 153-pound
•Tyler Emery, 2nd place, 168-pound
•Jacob Camfield, 2nd place, 190-pound
•Joshua Frost, 2nd place, and Landon Hummel, 3rd place, both in 240-pound division.
The Lakers also earned second place overall, scoring a total of 185 team points.
“As the coach on Saturday, I was truly filled with pride for my team,” said Calloway coach Michael Adams. “They impressed me in every single match, some even surprising me by flawlessly executing moves I did not think they had mastered. It was just an amazingly exceptional showing by the team, and I’m just not sure if there are words that can properly express just how proud I am of every wrestler.”
