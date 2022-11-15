CADIZ — On Saturday, the Calloway County Middle School wrestling team attended the Trigg county Invitational.
The wrestlers were prepared for a long day, facing down competition from 13 other teams.
All of the wrestlers met that competition with an exceptional level of skill, strength, stamina, and determination,” said Calloway Head Coach Michael Adams.
“Every wre-stler, whether win or loss, showed an unmatched level of dignity and respect to their opponent.”
At the end of the day, six Calloway Middle wrestlers paced in the top three.
Emmit Champion placed third in the 75-pound class, while Joshua Frost was third in the 240-pound class. Andy Avilla placed second in the 240-pound class with Gunnar Champion placing first in the 70-pound group, Lance Adams won the 98-pound class, as did Kenny Lira in the 168-pound group.
The team itself placed fourth overall at the competition.
“I could not be prouder of the middle school wrestlers,” said Adams. “They truly gave everything they had and were absolutely AWESOME!!”
