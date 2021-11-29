MURRAY — The Calloway County Middle School football program had its banquet recently. Award winners are as follows:
•Mr. Dependable: Brayden Tupper
•Academic Award (Bringing Home the Bacon): Matthew Briedwell and Carter Smith
•Most Improved: Ryder Hicks
•L.A.K.E.R Award: Jackson Neal and Caiden Estes
New Comer Award: Andy Avila
•Scout Team MVP: Adam York (not pictured)
•JV MVP: Corbin Birdsong
•Horizon Award: Caleb Collins
•Hammer Award (Big Hitter): Shaun Phillips
•Offensive MVP: The Offensive Line: Blake Downey, Luis Lira, Caiden Godby, Logan McKnight and Keller Aycock
•Defensive MVP: Logan Smith
•Captain Award: Shaun Phillips and Matthew Briedwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.