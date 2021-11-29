Calloway Middle School football banquet

Pictured, front from left, are Caiden Godby, Jackson Neal, Logan McKnight, Luis Lira, Matthew Briedwell, Ryder Hicks and Corbin Birdsong. Back row from left are: Carter Smith, Shaun Phillips, Logan Smith, Caiden Estes, Blake Downey, Keller Aycock, Brayden Tupper and Andy Avila.

 Photo provided

MURRAY — The Calloway County Middle School football program had its banquet recently. Award winners are as follows: 

•Mr. Dependable: Brayden Tupper

 

•Academic Award (Bringing Home the Bacon): Matthew Briedwell and Carter Smith

 

•Most Improved: Ryder Hicks

 

•L.A.K.E.R Award: Jackson Neal and Caiden Estes

 

New Comer Award: Andy Avila

 

•Scout Team MVP: Adam York (not pictured)

 

•JV MVP: Corbin Birdsong

 

•Horizon Award: Caleb Collins

•Hammer Award (Big Hitter): Shaun Phillips 

 

•Offensive MVP: The Offensive Line: Blake Downey, Luis Lira, Caiden Godby, Logan McKnight and Keller Aycock

 

•Defensive MVP: Logan Smith

 

•Captain Award: Shaun Phillips and Matthew Briedwell.  