MURRAY — Calloway County Middle School’s girls soccer program closed its regular season Tuesday by shutting out host Murray Middle, 6-0, at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
The win gave the Lady Lakers the 4th District championship and also marked the second time in school history for the Lady Laker program to end the regular season undefeated. Calloway’s record now stands at 11-0-1.
Along the way, the Lady Lakers recorded 10 defensive shutouts and only allowed two goals all season. The Calloway offense was fueled on Tuesday by a hat trick from Raylee McClure, along with goals from Claire Gray, Addison Jennings and Karlyn Provine. In goal for the shutout were Jadyn Stark, Karlyn Provine and Raylee McClure.
The Lady Lakers now move into postseason play next week. Calloway has earned the No. 1 seed and a bye into the semifinals of the 4th District Tournament. Calloway awaits the winner of Mayfield/Graves County and will play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Marshall Middle School in Benton.
