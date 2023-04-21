Lady Lakers MS soccer undeeated

Members of the Calloway County Middle School girls soccer team pose Tuesday after defeating Murray Middle at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray. The win gave the program its second-ever undefeated season.

 Rick Hokans/ For the Ledger

MURRAY — Calloway County Middle School’s girls soccer program closed its regular season Tuesday by shutting out host Murray Middle, 6-0, at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.

The win gave the Lady Lakers the 4th District championship and also marked the second time in school history for the Lady Laker program to end the regular season undefeated. Calloway’s record now stands at 11-0-1. 

