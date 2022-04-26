Over the weekend, the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series hosted events for young players in both Calloway County and Madisonville.
On Saturday, the Bluegrass Tour came to Miller Memorial Golf Course near Murray.
In the boys 15-18 age division, Calloway County High School player Micah Koenecke finished fifth with an 18-hole score of 84. That was four shots ahead of Laker teammate Aidan Poston, who finished in a tie for seventh with Paul Harris of Hanson.
Boyd Sage of Paducah won the day with an 8-over-par 79, three shots ahead of Ty Butts of Cadiz.
In the boys 12-14 division, Murray High player Ian Dahncke took the win with an 18-hole score of 99. That was seven shots ahead of Cole Wyatt of Princeton.
On Sunday, the scene shifted to the Madisonville Golf & Country Club, where Poston just missed winning the boys 15-18 division by firing a 12-over par score of 83, one stroke behind Jax Malone of Owensboro.
