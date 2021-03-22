Calloway one step closer to regional title

MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers opened the basketball season by beating Carlisle County on Jan. 5. Lady Lakers senior guard Elle Carson scored 29 points and made 11 free throws in that season-opening win. Calloway County needed a similar performance from Carson to ensure that their season didn’t end against the Lady Comets in the First Region Basketball Tournament on Saturday night. Carson pumped in a game-high 23 points to lead the Lady Lakers to a 49-45 victory.
Calloway County faced its largest deficit of the night after Alexis Hall hit her second three-pointer of the second half to give the Lady Comets a 37-30 lead. Hall had only hit one three in the entire season going into the game. With six and a half minutes potentially left in her career, Carson scored six straight points to ignite an 11 point scoring run by the Lady Lakers over the next four minutes.
Calloway County forced five turnovers over six possessions after they started pressing the Lady Comets with six minutes left in the game. The Lady Laker’s pressure took Carlisle County out of their comfort zone and forced the bigger Lady Comets to play much faster than they wanted.
The big run gave Calloway County a 41-37 lead with just over two minutes left in the game. Carlisle County was not going to go down without a fight though. Hall hit a layup as the Lady Comets finally solved the Calloway County press and Tristen Tyler knocked down two three-point shots for Carlisle County in the final minute.
Every time that the Lady Comets scored a basket in the final minutes, Calloway County head coach Valerie Waller made sure that her team found their senior leader. Carson responded by calmly stepping to the line and making all eight of her free-throw attempts down the stretch.
Carson’s heroic effort from the free-throw line to maintain the Calloway County lead was made possible by a pair of eighth-graders. Madison Futrell buried her only three-pointer of the night from deep in the right corner to give Calloway County the lead with just under three minutes left. Skylar Waller then extended the Lady Laker lead to four points with a layup in transition and Carson took care of it from there.
After the game, Coach Waller sounded like a coach who knows the value of having a senior leader fighting to fend off the end of her career.
“I felt like it was pretty evident that Elle Carson was not ready to be finished tonight,” Waller said. “I felt like once we began pressing in the fourth quarter we seemed to actually settle down more offensively. Madison hit a big three and Elle was huge on the free-throw line. Still love our no-quit attitude.”
At the half it did not look like Calloway County would need such a furious finish to advance to the semifinals. The Lady Lakers held a seven-point advantage at the start of the third quarter, but only managed to muster four points in the quarter. Carlisle County closed the third stanza by outscoring Calloway County 11-2 in the final five minutes of the quarter to take a 32-28 lead into the final frame.
Next up for the Lady Lakers is a semifinal matchup with McCracken County on March 25 at 8 p.m. in the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.
