KUTTAWA—Ross Kearns and Landon Morgan placed fifth in the Region 1 bass fishing regionals over the weekend.
The two anglers will now compete in the state tournament.
The team caught five fish for a combined total of 13 pounds.
The biggest fish they caught on the day with 3 lbs 8 oz.
Marshall County’s Kentucky Dam Village State Resort will be the site of the 2021 Bass Fishing State Tournament.
Dates for the tournament are not available at this time.n
