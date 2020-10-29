MURRAY — Under the Friday night lights of Calloway County’s Jack Rose Stadium, the 2020 edition of the Crosstown Classic will be played on Friday. Rivalries, like the one that Murray High and Calloway County share, give a regular-season game an enormous sense of importance. Calloway County Head Coach Chris Champion feels like this year’s version of the Crosstown Classic means even more than it would in a normal year.
“I hope this game will bring a sense of normalcy to the community,” Champion said. “Our county has worked hard in following COVID regulations, and I think it will be a gift to them to be able to gather safely to watch the greatest sport in America. Not only does our community deserve that, but our kids absolutely deserve to have a crowd there supporting them and all the hard work and sacrifices they have made to ensure they have a season.”
Coach Champion’s Laker squad comes into this Crosstown Classic in a better position than in the past several years. Calloway County enters the game ranked number eleven in the latest Class 4A poll. The Lakers have an overall record of 3-2. With a chance to earn the two seed in their district, and a legitimate shot at their first winning season since 2016, Coach Champion is excited about how his team has performed so far this season.
“Our season to this point has truly been a blessing in multiple aspects,” Champion said. “In one aspect, we are blessed just to be playing football after so many people told us that it would never happen. In another aspect, this is a fun team to coach. They have really grown as football players the last few years and it’s fun to watch their hard work pay off.”
In winning nine of the past ten games, Murray High may have dominated the rivalry over the last decade, but Calloway’s defense just might have what it takes to change that. Coach Champions’ team plays a physical, hard-hitting brand of football up front and has dominated the line of scrimmage in their past three games. Calloway’s defense is the ninth-ranked scoring defense in the state and is ranked sixth in total sacks. Nicholas Watters is ranked third among the Class 4A leaders at sacking the quarterback, while teammate Timarian Bledsoe is ranked fifteenth.
The stingy Lakers have allowed more than one touchdown only once this season. The only opponent that Calloway’s defense has surrendered more than ten points against was Paducah Tilghman. That was back on September 18th in the second game of the season.
The Calloway defense is also ranked third in the state of Kentucky in forced fumbles and fifth in fumbles recovered. The Laker defensive backs also contribute to the team’s penchant for creating turnovers as they rank ninth in interceptions in all of Class 4A.
The ability to force turnovers must become a huge advantage for the Lakers if they are going to have a chance at beating Murray High. The Tiger offense comes into the game averaging twenty-nine points per game to the Lakers eleven. However, the Murray offense has proven to be turnover prone so far this season.
On the offensive side of the ball, Calloway County has struggled to find consistency. Penalties and turnovers proved costly to the Lakers at critical times in their last game. Although they have been a mostly run dominant team over the course of the season, the Lakers have turned to a more balanced attack the past couple of games.
In trying to utilize the arm of quarterback Kanyon Franklin, the Lakers attempted a season-high twenty-four passes last week against Logan County. Zach Orange, Jaxson McKay, Keaton Elliot, and Aaron Fennel join Franklin to give the Lakers several guys who are capable of making a big play for the offense.
Coach Champion knows that if his squad is to have a chance at winning the Crosstown Classic for the first time since 2016 the offensive side of the ball must produce.
“The key to victory this week is execution. We feel as though we have had opportunities this year to blow games open with our offense, but we have just missed the mark, ” Champion said. ”We are going to make sure that our playmakers are touching the ball more often, and our defense must keep playing with high-intensity week in and week out. Those guys can’t let up and I don’t believe they will.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.