McCRACKEN COUNTY – This past weekend, Calloway County’s Austin Collins won the Men 1 overall title of the Kentucky State Water Ski Championships near Paducah.
This is nothing new.
In fact, Collins winning the overall title of his age division in this event has become as much of a certainty as “My Old Kentucky Home” being played at Churchill Downs before the Kentucky Derby.
Collins began learning the sport with the Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts group, based in McCracken County, at between ages of 3 and 4. He has won the state overall title every year he has competed, which started at the age of 5 and continued to this past weekend.
“I’m 19 and about to turn 20,” Collins said. “Plus, with the Southern Regionals (that are set for later this summer in Tuscaloosa, Alabama), I’ve won the jumping event the past six years. It’s because of the hard work I’ve put in since I was about 3 or 4, when I started all of this.”
He has the family ties for success. Fellow Ski Nuts representatives Tyler and Brittany Collins —Austin’s aunt and uncle — both were part of three national team titles at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Grandfather Bobby Hill, who Austin said was his most hands-on teacher with water skiiing, has also won numerous championships in his career.
Austin won his latest overall state title by cranking a jump of 123 feet at Twin Oaks. He had a personal-best effort of 2,790 points in his tricks competition.
Tricks is a very difficult activity as it requires the skier to execute several twists and turns while being towed behind a boat. More accomplished competitors, though, will try to stay upright by having one foot essentially grab the tow rope handle, going with no hands. Austin did that, at times, at Twin Oaks, even returning to hand control to try an aerial flip.
However, as tough as tricks seems to master, he said the jump brings significantly more risk.
“You’ve got to know where you want to be and at what time, then have the perfect setup, perfect position .. it’s just real tedious,” he said. “If you jump and you go far, you’re going to take a hard fall at some point.”
He said, actually, his jump performance was not close to his best distance.
“I have gone 165 feet. The problem is I haven’t been skiing as much in the last year and I’ve been working (on a job site) a lot here lately, so I haven’t got it to where I want to be. But I’ll take it. I did have a jump of 139 in my first tournament this year, so that wasn’t too bad.”
