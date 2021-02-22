PADUCAH — Calloway County started well in Saturday’s girls basketball contest at McCracken County, Calloway’s first in 12 days.
The Lady Lakers had possession of a five-point lead after the first quarter and seemed to be in good shape. However, the combination of Calloway turnovers and an opportunistic McCracken offense quickly turned the tide in the second quarter as the Lady Mustangs would come back to lead by 19 points at halftime in route to a 65-42 win Saturday afternoon.
Pressure defense allowed the Lady Mustangs (7-4) to erase a 16-11 deficit it faced at the end of one quarter as Calloway (11-5) committed eight of its 10 first-half turnovers in the second quarter. That helped the Lady Mustangs establish their transition game as McCracken had several fast-break baskets in taking a 38-19 lead into the halftime break. McCracken would lead by as many as 30 the rest of the way.
Calloway eighth-grade guard Skylar Waller managed to put together a strong game for her team in scoring a game-high 22 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. However, that was not enough to overcome a balanced McCracken offense that was led by freshman guard Claire Johnson’s 15 points. She was backed by 12 points from junior forward Shymiya Daye and 10 from freshman guard Lacey Cruse, who helped the Lady Mustangs begin their comeback by coming off the bench to score seven in the first half.
In the first quarter, it seemed as if it might be the Lady Lakers putting McCracken in a deep hole as Waller was able to get the ball inside consistently for easy shots. She had nine points as a result with the Lady Mustangs being the team having problems taking care of the ball as Calloway built leads of five points on two occasions, including the close of the quarter on a Waller basket.
But that was when the Lady Mustangs began resorting to a full-court press that quickened the pace of the game to their liking.
Junior guard Sunny Clark had six points for Calloway, while seventh-grade forward Sayler Lowe and sophomore guard Addi Shumacher each had five points.
