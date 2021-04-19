CARLISLE—Isabel Housden and Caitlyn Powers combined for a shutout for the Calloway Lady Lakers in the 6-0 win over Carlisle on Friday.
The Lady Comets struggled at the plate and could not get anything going offensivly for most of the game.
Calloway got things moving in the first inning, when an error scored one run for the Lady Lakers.
Calloway notched three runs in the third inning.
Isabel Housden and Attie Lax each drove in runs during the inning.
Housden was the winning pitcher for the Lady Lakers.
Housden surrendered no runs on one hit over five and a third innings, striking out seven and walking zero.
Caityln Powers threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Rhianna Thomason took the loss for the Lady Comets.
She pitched the entire game, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out three.
Adison Hicks led Calloway at the plate going 3-for-four at the plate on the day.n
