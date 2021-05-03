PADUCAH—The Calloway Lakers defeated St. Mary 5-0 on Friday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Cadwell Turner struck out Jack Bell to finish off the game.
Calloway fired up the offense in the first inning. The Lakers scored one run when Turner singled.
A single by Parker MacCauley in the first inning was a positive for St. Mary.
Colby White was credited with the victory for the Lakers. White went five innings, allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out four and walking one. Turner threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Turner recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Calloway.
MacCauley took the loss for St. Mary. He lasted four innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out one.
The Lakers collected 10 hits on the day. Issac Ward, Matthew Ray, White, and Braden Pingel each managed multiple hits for Calloway. Ward went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Calloway in hits. The Lakers did not give up an error in the game.
MacCauley led St. Mary with two hits in three at-bats.
Logan 10, Calloway 5
RUSSELLVILLE—The Calloway Lakers watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 10-5 loss to Logan County on Saturday. Logan County scored on a walk by Macon Barrow in the first inning, a double by Zach Yates in the first inning, an error in the first inning, and a single by Barrow in the second inning.
Logan County got the scoring going early when Barrow drew a walk, scoring one run.
Logan County scored five runs in the sixth inning. Logan County’s big inning was driven by walks by Davin Yates, Blake Wood, and Barrow, Chance Sweeney and then a double by Yates.
Wood took the win for Logan County. Wood allowed eight hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out three.
Matthew Ray took the loss for Calloway.
Ray lasted one inning, allowing three hits and five runs while striking out two.
The Lakers totaled eight hits in the game. Issac Ward and Cadwell Turner each collected two hits to lead the Lakers.
Logan County tallied nine hits on the day. Wyatt Blake, Davin Yates, Barrow, and Zach Yates all managed multiple hits for Logan County. Logan County stole six bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Blake led the way with three.n
