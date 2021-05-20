EDDYVILLE—The Calloway Lakers struggled to get the bats going on Tuesday night against Lyon County falling to the Lyons 12-1.
Colby White had the lone Laker RBI in the game in the first inning.
Lyon responded with a three run second and third inning and four run fourth to give them a 10-1 lead going into the late innings.
The Lyons tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning to give them the mercy rule 12-1 win in the sixth.
White, Cadwell Turner and Jackson Chapman all pitched in the game for the Lakers. White went three innings allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out two. Turner pitched one inning. He gave up four runs on two hits. He also had two strikeouts. Chapman pitched one inning as well and gave up two runs on two hits in the game. n
