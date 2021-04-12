MURRAY—Calloway County High School hosted the Calloway County Laker Track and Field Invitational on Saturday at Jack D. Rose Stadium. Thirteen teams from Kentucky and Tennessee participated in the event on a blustery spring day. The Laker boys team managed two event wins as they finished a close second to Haywood (TN) High School in the team scoring. The Calloway girls were not able to come up with any victories in individual events but quality depth enabled the Lakers to finish in third place. Madison (TN) Academic Magnet High School edged out Marshall County by one point for the team title.
Trystan Wright won the 110-meter hurdles and Daniel Puckett bested the field in the 3200-meter run to account for the only Laker wins of the day. Quality depth helped the Calloway County boys track and field team to their second-place finish. The other individual athletes scoring points for Calloway County were Timarian Bledsoe - 7th place in the 100-meter sprint, Puckett- 4th in the 1600-meter run, Hunter Winebarger - 4th in the 400-meters, Wright - 2nd in the 300-meter hurdles, Cohen McCartney - 6th in the 300-meter hurdles, Ethan Futrell - 4th in the 800-meter run, Foote - 4th in the 3200, Gabriel Carson - 8th in the long jump, Winebarger - 6th in the triple jump, Preston Guthrie - 5th in the high jump and 6th in the pole vault, Justin Morgan - 5th in the pole vault. The Laker’s depth showed up in the relay events as they finished in the top four in each of the relay events. Calloway County placed second in the 4x200-relay, third in the 4x800 and the 4x100, and fourth in the 4x400 to boost their team score.
In girl’s action, Ella Phillips finished as the runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles and Ainsley Smith managed a runner-up finish in the 800-meter run to pace the Calloway County scoring. Other Lakers to score points in individual events were Smith - 3rd in the 1600-meter run, Olivia Anderson- 7th in the 100-meter hurdles, Drake Calhoon- 8th in the 1600 and 4th in the 3200-meter run, Elle Carson - 3rd in the 400-meter run, Sydney Naber - 5th in the 300-meter hurdles, Madison Futrell - 6th in the 800, McKenzie Love - 3rd in the long jump, Avery Poston - 6th in the long jump, Ella Phillips - 5th in the long jump, Sayde Lowe - 6th in the long jump, and Lydia Bell - 5th in the shot put. Like their male teammates, the Calloway County girls finished in the top four in every relay event to add to their team score. The Lakers finished second in the 4x100-relay, third in the 4x200 and the 4x400, and fourth in the 4x800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.