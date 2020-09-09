Calloway volleyball spikes Trigg County

MURRAY — To start the 2020 season, the Lakers continued their dominance over the neighboring Trigg County Lady Wildcats with an impressive performance last night. Matching the results against Trigg County from last season, Calloway routed them in three straight sets.
The Lady Lakers volleyball team returned to the hardwood Tuesday night with almost the whole team coming back from last year’s 13-14 break-even campaign. With experience coming back all over the court, the season’s expectations are a little higher this year. A good crowd was in attendance, masked up and socially distanced for the opener.
The first set was all Lakers as sophomore middle-hitter Gracie Friedrich served up the game-winner, bringing home the set with not much trouble, 25-17. The second set seemed to lull the ladies to sleep and was a little bit more of a struggle. Trailing early, the Lady Lakers fought back to take a slight lead, but the Wildcats would come back to tie multiple times. The Lady Lakers finished the second set strong and finally put the visitors away 25-16.
In the third and final set, they woke up and dominated throughout with a 25-11 masterful performance. Friedrich bookended the night with a game-winning ace.
Junior outside-hitter Adison Hicks lead the Lakers’ defense with 11 digs and eight kills on offense and was generally all over the place being a major thorn in the Lady Wildcats’ side. Senior setter Maggie Fraher led the night with eight aces.
Third-year head coach Lindsey Jones and assistant coach Melissa Hicks commented on only losing one senior from last year and have basically the same team returning, however they did move some assets up from the junior varsity squad for the season that did contribute last night and will be key factors over the course of the season if they keep up the solid play. They expect bigger things for this year. Coach Jones was proud of the effort on Tuesday and praised the play of sophomore right-side hitter Lillie Thorne, Friedrich and praised Hicks on her hustle and kills on the night.
The 2020 season looks bright if the effort can be consistent over the course of the whole match, and, with no more lulls or slip-ups, they have the ability to do some great things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.