LA CENTER— The Lady Lakers wrapped up their regular season on a high note with a 77-43 win over Ballard Memorial.
They had two big quarters on the way to the win. It started with a 21 point first quarter and their lead was expanded greatly in the third where they dropped 30 points.
In the third quarter the defense was stout as well as they held the Lady Bombers to just nine points.
Charlee Settle broke the 30 point barrier to finish with 31 and 14 rebounds. Three other players reached double digits for Calloway, Elle Carson (14), Adison Hicks (12), and Addi Schumacher (11).
They will return to action in a win-or-go-home situation on Tuesday in the opening round of the district tournament against Murray High at 6 p.m.
The boys team had a chance to get some playing time for multiple backups in their big win over the Bombers 63-41.
They led it by as many as 25 and played extremely well on defense with the starting rotation in the game.
Chandler Steele finished with 25 points to lead the Lakers, and senior John Foster scored his first and only point of the year with a free throw late in the fourth quarter.
The Lakers return to action on Tuesday in a must-win game against Murray High in the district tournament. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Marshall County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.