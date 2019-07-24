ST. LOUIS, MO— The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have activated right-handed reliever Mike Mayers (right shoulder lat strain) from the 60-day Injured List and designated left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve for assignment. The team also announced that infielder Matt Carpenter (right foot contusion) will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment tonight with the Memphis Redbirds (AAA).
Mayers, 27, appeared in eight games for the Cardinals to open the season, going 0-1 with eight strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched. He was placed on the Injured List on April 16 and has missed 83 games. Mayers, who began an injury rehabilitation assignment on June 26, appeared in 10 games for Memphis, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 games (10.0 IP). The 6-2, 220-pound Ohio native owns a 3-3 career mark with a 6.94 ERA in 65 games (70.0 IP).
Carpenter injured his foot during the 7th inning on July 15 when he fouled off a pitch and was placed on the 10-day I.L. the following day. He’s been on the Injured List twice this month (also July 2-10 with a lower back strain).
Shreve, who was credited with the win in Monday night’s 10-inning win, has appeared in three games since having his contract purchased from Memphis on July 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.