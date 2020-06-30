ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced 44 of the 60 spots on their Summer Camp roster as the ramp up towards resumption of play nears.
The Summer Camp will serve as a second spring training and allows each team to bring in a roster of 60 players before trimming down the player pool. With the start of the training set for the first week of July, the Cardinals still have 16 spots left to fill.
Here’s who made the initial list.
At pitcher, the Cardinals named Genesis Cabrera, Brett Cecil, Junior Fernandez, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, John Gant, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Kwang Hyun Kim, Carlos Martinez, Miles Mikolas, Johan Oviedo, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Alex Reyes, Ricardo Sanchez, Adam Wainwright, Tyler Webb, Kodi Whitley and Jake Woodford to the initial Summer Camp roster.
John Brebbia is expected to miss the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last month, so his absence was expected. However, the Cardinals did put on of their Double-A players on the roster to potentially fill that spot. Johan Oviedo is just 22-years-old, and was pitching well in spring training prior to the COVID-19 suspension of play. His 3.18 ERA through four outings had him in prime position to make the roster. Now, the Cardinals are giving him a chance to prove he can do it again.
Another notable pitcher was present on the roster, Jordan Hicks. He has made great strides since his Tommy John surgery last year and appears poised to return to the mound this season.
For the position players, here’s the breakdown of the roster the Cardinals released.
Catchers: Jose Godoy, Ivan Herrera, Andrew Knizner, Yadier Molina, Matt Wieters
Infielders: Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Brad Miller, John Nogowski, Rangel Ravelo, Max Schrock, Edmundo Sosa, Kolten Wong
Outfielders: Harrison Bader, Austin Dean, Dylan Carlson, Dexter Fowler, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas, Justin Williams
A press release Sunday noted that the team will make a future announcement on additional players in its 60-player pool. Similar to the 40-man roster in typical seasons, the 60-player pool is the group from which teams are eligible to promote players to the active roster during the shortened 2020 MLB season. The other 16 players in the 60-player pool will head to the Cardinals’ Double-A facility in Springfield for the satellite training camp later in July.
