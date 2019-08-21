ST LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Tums are partnering to present fans with a special discount ticket offer. On sale now, fans can purchase tickets for just $6 to watch the Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants on September 2-5.
On Monday, September 2, 30,000 fans entering with a ticket will receive an exclusive Yadier Molina Funko POP! presented by Nathan’s Famous.
These specially-priced $6 tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/tums.
The St. Louis Cardinals also announced yesterday that they recalled outfielder Harrison Bader from Memphis (AAA) and optioned rookie outfielder Randy Arozarena to the triple-A club.
Bader, who appeared in 90 games with the Cardinals to begin the season, was batting .317 (20-for-63) with a 1.125 OPS, 7 home runs and 15 RBI in 16 games with Memphis. The right-handed hitting Bader, who was optioned to Memphis on July 29, had hit safely in his last nine games (.400; 14-for-35) and homered in three of his past four games.
Bader, 25, is leading Cardinals outfielders in assists (7). He was batting .195 (43-for-221) with 6 HR & 19 RBI at the time of his option.
Arozarena, 24, was purchased from Memphis on August 13 and appeared in three games (.250, 2-for-8) after debuting last Wednesday (August 14). Arozarena is batting a combined .349 with 10 HR and 42 RBI in 80 minor league games this season between Memphis (AAA) and Springfield (AA).
