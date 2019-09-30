ST LOUIS — For the first time since 2015, the St. Louis Cardinals are the National League Central division champs and they clinched against the Chicago Cubs.
Manager Joe Maddon was relieved of his duties with the Cubs after failing to make the postseason this year.
St. Louis will face the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the NL playoffs with a road game in Atlanta.
The last two series against the Braves came back in May this year and the Braves won four of six games during the month.
St. Louis will enter the playoffs having won six of the last four games as they held off the Milwaukee Brewers just enough to win the divisional title.
