ST LOUIS, MO. — The St. Louis Cardinals, in conjunction with Cardinals Care and Harris-Stowe State University held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the $1.2 million Stars Park field renovation and construction project. Stars Park at Harris-Stowe State University served as the home of the St. Louis Stars of the Negro National League from 1922-31.
“The Cardinals are thrilled to partner with Harris-Stowe on this project that will provide state-of-the-art baseball and softball facilities to the student athletes at the university on such an important historic landmark,” said Michael Hall, vice president of Community Relations and executive director of Cardinals Care.
“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the St. Louis Cardinals, and Cardinals Care for their generous donation to Harris-Stowe State University. Their continued investment serves as a testament of dedication to the entire St. Louis community. This investment also improve Harris-Stowe State University’s ability to attract and retain the most talented student-athletes, and to preserve a part of baseball history,” said Dorianne Johnson, Harris-Stowe State University director of athletics.
The state-of-the-art NAIA level baseball and softball field renovation is the result of a seven-figure investment by Cardinals Care and six-figure investment by Harris-Stowe that will include fully irrigated fields, seating for 200 at the baseball field and 100 at the softball field, enclosed press boxes, enclosed NAIA level dugouts, and new scoreboards.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. Negro League championships were played at Stars Park in 1924, 1928, 1930 and 1931, with the home team winning three out of the four. Three National Baseball Hall of Famers including, James “Cool Papa” Bell, Willie “El Diablo” Wells, and George “Mule” Suttles, called Stars Park their home field. The field is located on the southwest corner of the Harris-Stowe campus on the corner of Market Street and Compton Ave.
Clayco is leading the construction of the field. The project is expected to take three months. The renovated park will be formally dedicated mid-October.
“Clayco is excited to be involved in this historic project as we continue our partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals and our commitment to the St. Louis community,” said Rick Moeckel, executive vice president, Institutional Business Unit, Clayco.
