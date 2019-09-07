LOUISVILLE —The Cardinals are looking for their first win of the Scott Satterfield era after dropping a hard fought 35-17 decision to No. 9 Notre Dame on Monday night before a record crowd of 58,187 at Cardinal Stadium.
After not getting much production from the running back position in 2018, the duo of Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall combined to rush for 191 yards on 30 carries, an average of 6.4 yards per carry. In his first start, Hawkins rushed for a career high 122 yards — the first running back to go over the century mark since Malik Williams registered 180 yards against Syracuse in 2017. Hall also topped his career high with 69 yards in the loss to Fighting Irish.
The Louisville offense jumped out to a fast start in the loss to Notre Dame, scoring on its first two possessions of the game — totaling 163 yards on 18 plays for an average of 9.1 yards per play.
Quarterback Jawon Pass hurt the Fighting Irish with his legs, rushing 16 times for 67 yards and a career best two touchdowns. He tied the score at 7-7 in the first quarter with an eight-yard touchdown run and also took the lead 14-7 with a 17-yard scoring rush.
The Cardinals have lost four-straight games when rushing for over 200 yards in a contest for the first time in school history. The Cardinals ran for over 200 yards in the final three games of the 2018 campaign, and dropped the opener this season after totaling 249 yards.
This week the Cardinals draw Eastern Kentucky who comes in 1-0. EKU beat Valparaiso, 53-7, to begin the season on Thursday. The 46-point margin was the biggest win for the Colonels against a Division I team since beating Tennessee State, 49-0, on Nov. 19, 2005.
After beating Valparaiso, the Colonels have won five straight games and are now 11-6 in their last 17 games. Eastern Kentucky held Valpo to 68 rushing yards and 184 yards of total offense. It was the fewest yards allowed since holding Tennessee State to 172 yards on Nov. 2, 2013. On the other side of the ball the Colonels excelled with their ground game. The Colonels averaged 8.5 yards per carry in churning out 333 rushing yards against the Crusaders. It was the best single game rushing average since registering 8.5 yards per carry twice during the 2007 season. Alonzo Booth racked up 128 yards on just seven carries and scored three touchdowns against Valparaiso. He averaged 18.3 yards per carry.
The Cardinals have lost 10-straight games, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in school history. Louisville also lost 10-straight contests during the 1997-98 seasons. Last week showed a flash of what could be for the Cardinals as they opened the game with a 12-play, 88-yard drive and answered with a six play, 75-yard jaunt to take a brief 14-7 lead in the first quarter. The 14 first-quarter points were the most in the opening quarter since it led Kentucky 17-7 in a 44-17 in 2017 and it was the first time the Cardinals scored on their first two opening possessions since that win over Kentucky in 2017. Louisville was tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter, ending a seven-game streak of trailing after the first stanza.
Making his first start at safety, Russ Yeast was credited with a career best seven tackles in the loss to Notre Dame, besting his previous high of five against Wake Forest in 2017. His efforts helped the Cardinals get off the field on third-downs, an area they struggled last season. After finishing near the bottom in the nation last year on third down, the Cardinals held Notre Dame to 5 of 12 on the “money down.”
Quarterback Jawon Pass previewed his ability to be a dual threat with a solid rushing game against the Irish. Coming out of Carver High in Columbus, Ga., Pass was considered more of a thrower from the quarterback position and not much of a runner. Those perceptions changed on Monday night when Pass showed off his running abilities. In the loss to Notre Dame, Pass rushed a career high 16 times for 67 yards and his first two touchdown performance — both coming in the first quarter. The 67 yards were the second most in his tenure, with 80 yards against Syracuse last season as his high water mark. Pass accounted for 32 rushing yards on the Cardinals’ 88-yard scoring drive on their opening possession.
If the Cardinals are going to turn their record around from a year ago, they must cut down on turnovers, and turning the ball over is the main reason why the Cardinals dropped their opener. The Cardinals fumbled the ball three times in the opener, twice in their own territory, with one leading to the go ahead score for a 21-14 halftime lead. The other fumble occurred on the Notre Dame 20-yard line when it looked like the Cardinals were going to equal the Irish at 21-21. In 2018, Louisville turned the ball over 25 times, ranking 112th in the country in turnover margin and 124th in turnovers lost. Louisville tossed 15 interceptions and fumbled 10 times during the 2018 season.
Sophomore wide receiver Tutu Atwell figures to be a key component in Scott Satterfield’s offense, and that was certainly on display Monday night in the loss to Notre Dame. The diminutive Atwell caught five passes for 47 yards and nearly threw a touchdown pass when he overthrew an open Marshon Ford near the end zone. Fellow wide receiver Seth Dawkins extended his streak with a reception to 27 games.
